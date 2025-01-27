GODFREY - Students and teachers at St. Ambrose Catholic School participated in a Eucharistic procession to mark National Catholic Schools Week.

On Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, the St. Ambrose student body followed the Blessed Sacrament to symbolize their following of Jesus Christ. The students and teachers circled the parking lot of the church and concluded the Eucharistic procession inside St. Ambrose with a period of adoration. Principal Robert Baird explained that the procession is an important sign of faith.

“As believers of Christ, we believe that was Jesus in the form here on Earth with us, so we’re followers of Him. It’s a visible sign that we’re followers,” he said. “That’s the idea of a Eucharistic procession. It’s a positive outward sign for the community, and that’s where we’re here doing.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eucharistic procession serves as St. Ambrose’s kickoff for National Catholic Schools Week, which runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2025. This year’s theme is “United in Faith and Community.”

Baird explained that this theme resonates with St. Ambrose. The school and the parish aim to foster a strong faith in their students. As part of that, they encourage students to share their faith and love with the larger community. Baird noted that the Eucharistic procession is a way to demonstrate and share that faith.

As students entered the church and prepared to pray, Baird added that St. Ambrose equips students with the values they need to follow and emulate Christ. He believes this is the merit of a Catholic education, and he is proud of St. Ambrose for their commitment to their students and their faith.

“That’s what we do here at St. Ambrose: try to be our own community of followers of Jesus and, obviously, provide our students with all the strong things that the school should provide, academics and extracurriculars,” he said. “But first, [we] promote our faith in our environment that stems from that and teaching the message of Christ and trying to encourage it, model it for our students, how to live like that. So that’s the goal of what Catholic Schools Week is and what we’re doing.”



More like this: