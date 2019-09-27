GODFREY - St. Ambrose School in Godfrey hosted a Pep Rally and introduced the new mascot on Thursday afternoon.

The rally started off with the cheerleaders doing a cheer to get the kids going. Then, Principal Jean Heil introduced the new mascot. His name is Gus the Super Saint. Jean then read Gus's bio. Gus loves helping others, playing GaGa ball, running through sprinklers and chasing his tail. His favorite color is red.

Jean and Gus then introduced the basketball teams for this year. Then to finish it off the school had a dance party with Gus.

