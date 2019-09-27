Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GODFREY - St. Ambrose School in Godfrey hosted a Pep Rally and introduced the new mascot on Thursday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The rally started off with the cheerleaders doing a cheer to get the kids going. Then, Principal Jean Heil introduced the new mascot. His name is Gus the Super Saint. Jean then read Gus's bio. Gus loves helping others, playing GaGa ball, running through sprinklers and chasing his tail. His favorite color is red.

Jean and Gus then introduced the basketball teams for this year. Then to finish it off the school had a dance party with Gus.

More like this:

Collinsville School Board Honors Kahoks Sensation Taylor Dawson For Wrestling Excellence
Mar 18, 2025
Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees Candidates Share Plans for the College at Forum
Mar 13, 2025
Durbin Speaks Against Trump Administration Efforts To Intimidate Judges & Undermine The Rule Of Law
Mar 6, 2025
This Day in History on January 27: International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan 27, 2025
Turner Introduces Measures In Response To Tragic Murder Of Sonya Massey  
Feb 9, 2025

 