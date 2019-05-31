GODFREY - Recently, the Alton High Student Council donated $5,000 to the GFPD Rescue Task Force to help purchase key ballistic protection vests for their two stations. Student Council President, Betsy Papin, challenged other stakeholders in the community to join their efforts in outfitting the GFPD with this equipment potentially required in threatening situations.

“We at AHS Student Council challenge all volunteer organizations at Alton High School, all parent group organizations at Lewis and Clark, Gilson and North Elementary Schools, the private schools located within Godfrey, St. Ambrose and Evangelical, Lewis and Clark Community College, all Godfrey churches and our Godfrey businesses to raise the remaining $5,000 it will take to outfit our Godfrey firefighters.”

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Ambrose Catholic School Parents Association (SAPA) heard about cause and were happy to help. The parent group voted at their May meeting to host a fundraiser during the 2019-2020 school year. However, it was important to answer this "call to action" now.

"We are fortunate to have such a supportive community of volunteers at St. Ambrose that execute fundraising efforts all year," SAPA President, Shonna Schrock, said. "Providing a safe school environment for our students is a top priority for our administration and parents. This equipment for the GFPD is critical for them during a potentially dangerous situation and we consider it a very important school safety measure for all of the schools in our community."

Godfrey Emergency Management Director Chris Sichra said such equipment would cost a couple of thousand dollars per vest, and as many as four vests would be needed for each of the GFPD's two stations. The overall cost of this measure could total more than $10,000.

Anyone wishing to donate can send a check to the GFPD with “ballistic vest fund” written in the memo line of checks and mailed to the GFPD, Station #1, 6011 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

More like this: