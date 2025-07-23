GODFREY — St. Ambrose Catholic School continues to prioritize the safety and security of its students and staff by completing a series of major facility upgrades. In recent years, the school has invested approximately $225,000 into building-wide security improvements.

Most recently, St. Ambrose completed two grant-funded projects: the replacement of four sets of main school entrance doors and the installation of security film on all windows and glass surfaces throughout the building. This effort is part of a larger, long-term strategy developed in collaboration with the St. Ambrose Safety and Security Committee, established in 2020.

This committee is composed of dedicated parents and parishioners with professional backgrounds in safety, law enforcement, and emergency response. The group meets regularly to review protocols and recommend updates to both school facilities and safety procedures. Early committee recommendations led to a phased approach for improvements.

Initial upgrades included the installation of a new security camera system and the reinforcement of several single-entry doors—made possible through generous Wish List donations from school families and supporters of St. Ambrose. However, two larger projects remained a high priority: the replacement of aging glass double-door entrances and the installation of protective window film throughout the campus.

In response, school leaders and members of the St. Ambrose School Advisory Council pursued additional funding and successfully secured a $150,000 grant through the Department of Homeland Security and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). Thanks to this grant, security film was installed on all school windows during Summer 2024, providing an added layer of protection. In June 2025, the final phase was completed with the replacement of all four glass double-door entrances with reinforced, secure doors.

These upgrades represent a significant step forward in ensuring the ongoing safety of the St. Ambrose campus. The school remains committed to being proactive in its approach to security while continuing to provide a nurturing environment grounded in faith and academic excellence. For more information about St. Ambrose Catholic School or to learn how to support future safety initiatives, visit www.saintambroseparish.org/school or call (618) 466-4216.

