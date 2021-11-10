St. Ambrose Catholic School Announces Its 1st Quarter Honor Roll List
GODFREY - St. Ambrose Catholic School announces its 1st Quarter Honor Roll List.
Honor Roll
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Piper Adams (4th)
Bennett Anderson (4th)
Karina Chew (4th)
Stuart Clark (4th)
Natalie Droste (4th)
Louis Franklin (4th)
Leon Kerkemeyer (4th)
Averie Kochan (4th)
Adelyn Labrenz (4th)
Genevieve Merkle (4th)
Christian Monroe (4th)
Audrey Nailor (4th)
Grant Pruitt (4th)
Grayson Sidwell (4th)
Parker Williams (4th)
Addie Estes (5th)
Paul Hamberg (5th)
Cooper Kane (5th)
Maggie Pruetzel (5th)
Kynlee Adams (6th)
Josie Anderson (6th)
Keagan Anderson (6th)
Alisa Buchanan (6th)
Daxter Dornes (6th)
Lena Droste (6th)
Henry Franklin (6th)
Rylie Jacobs (6th)
Diego Lara (6th)
Colin Mueller (6th)
Nolan Pichee (6th)
Sophia Statos (6th)
Luke Stephan (6th)
Oliver Stevenson (6th)
Bishop Stotler (6th)
Hubert Allen (7th)
Eli Baggio (7th)
Madison Bassett (7th)
Mia Buchanan (7th)
Sophie Copple (7th)
Ben Droste (7th)
Ginger Finger (7th)
Kooper Morrissey (7th)
Alivia Noss (7th)
Ella Osborn (7th)
Brianne Bagwill (8th)
Ashlynn Bennett (8th)
Luke Brown (8th)
Caroline Cain (8th)
Keller Jacobs (8th)
Isabella Macias (8th)
High Honor Roll
Bennett Beiser (4th)
Erin Crawford (4th)
Noah Delehanty (4th)
Kayli Jacobs (4th)
Elizabeth King (4th)
Charlotte Kohl (4th)
Lydia Kribs (4th)
Isaac Macias (4th)
Laken Wong (4th)
Isabelle Bassett (5th)
Hadley Bohn (5th)
Mallory Cronin (5th)
Camille Hampton (5th)
Carson Klasner (5th)
Ryan Kline (5th)
Shane Morrissey (5th)
Nora Murray (5th)
Caty Pulaski (5th)
Noah Rose (5th)
Evan Brown (6th)
Riley Clarkin (6th)
Claire Delehanty (6th)
Toby Eberlin (6th)
Sabrina Eccles (6th)
Joey Gaither (6th)
Kendall Kribs (6th)
Maggie Morrissey (6th)
Trenton Wilson (6th)
Logan Anderson (7th)
Charlotte Beasley (7th)
Daniel Bennett (7th)
Haley Bohn (7th)
Peyton Delehanty (7th)
Stella Frost (7th)
Madelyn Hudanick (7th)
Mya Pickens (7th)
Chase Pruitt (7th)
Joe Stephan (7th)
Karthik Thanigai (7th)
Landon Weirich (7th)
Samantha Carter (8th)
Livia Mallory (8th)
Elisabeth Preston (8th)
Allie Weiner (8th)
More like this: