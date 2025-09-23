Our Daily Show Interview! A lot Happening At St. Ambrose School!

GODFREY - St. Ambrose Parish and School will host their annual Applefest this weekend.

On Sept. 26, 27 and 28, 2025, St. Ambrose invites the community to come out for the festival complete with games, inflatables, food vendors, live music, basket raffles, a silent auction and plenty more fun. Principal Bob Baird encourages people to enjoy the weekend and support the parish and school.

“This is our biggest event of the year. We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “There’s lots of fun to be had this weekend. We certainly invite all those associated with St. Ambrose to come out, and certainly anyone else in the greater area to come check us out.”

The fun runs from 5–10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 with games, inflatables, a food tent, hair tinsel and temporary tattoos, and vendors like Jewel Ice Cream Company, Apple Market and Lulu’s Nice Ice.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District will provide a demonstration with their firetruck from 5–5:30 p.m., followed by a magic show by Silly Jilly the Clown from 5:30–6 p.m. Piasa Martial Arts will give a demonstration from 6–7 p.m. Bingo runs from 6–8 p.m. and The Warehouse Project Band plays from 7–11 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, you can once again enjoy inflatables, games and more from 5–10 p.m. The Godfrey Knights of Columbus will host a spaghetti dinner from 5–7 p.m. with music by Jerry Lavick. The “Saint Ambrose Got Talent” talent show will commence at 5:30 p.m., followed by a kids’ pie eating contest at 6 p.m.

“There’s a pie-eating contest for the kids, so that’ll be fun,” Baird laughed. “The parents did have to sign a waiver, knowing that their kids are going to be diving into lots and lots of pie.”

Teachers will also catch pies in the face during the pie-eating contest. Bingo runs from 7–9 p.m., and Flip the Frog provides live music from 7–11 p.m.

The beverage tent is open from 5–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and adults can enjoy gaming opportunities until 11 p.m. both nights.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, families can share a pancake and sausage breakfast hosted by the Pastoral Council after the Masses. The basket raffle, silent auction and grand raffle ticket sales close at 12 p.m., and the grand raffle drawing will take place at noon. Basket raffle and silent auction winners will be posted online at 1 p.m., and winners can pick up their prizes until 3 p.m. or in the Parish Office during regular business hours the following week.

Baird thanked the many sponsors who make the Applefest possible. He noted that this will be a fun, family-friendly weekend for kids and caregivers of all ages to enjoy. He hopes to see many people come out and enjoy the weekend while supporting the parish and the school.

“It is our big parish and school celebration each year,” he added. “We love to have all those associated with St. Ambrose and all the community come out and see us.”

For more information about Applefest, visit the official webpage.

