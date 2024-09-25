Discover a diverse array of events that cater to all interests and age groups, from family-friendly festivals and engaging art exhibits to exhilarating live music performances and community gatherings. For a comprehensive list of upcoming events, visit RiverBender Events.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

9th Annual Holy Family School Golf Classic invites you to join Holy Family Catholic School for their 9th Annual HFS Golf Classic on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The event will feature a 4-Person Scramble Format with a registration fee of $400 per team. Registration starts at 7:00 am followed by an 8:00 am Shotgun Start. Highlights include Senior Tee Boxes, Closest to the Pin Contest, Longest Drive Contest, Refreshments All Day, Lunch after the tournament, Skins included, and 50/50 Tickets for purchase. Flights will be paid out, and all proceeds go to support the school. Enclose your check payable to "Holy Family Catholic School" with your team registration and mail it to 2113 Hamilton Dr, Granite City, IL 62040 Attn: Amber Ronk. Payment can also be dropped off at the school office or the school mailbox out front. For more information, contact the school office at 618-877-5500.

St. Ambrose Parish Applefest is set to be a weekend full of fun from September 27 & 28, 2024, at St. Ambrose Parish in Godfrey. The event runs from 5pm to midnight each night, featuring live entertainment, a Silent Auction, Basket Raffle, Grand Raffle, inflatables, games, AFEST (Bingo), delicious food & drinks, and many activities for the whole family. Enjoy performances by Porch Cafe on Friday night and Flip the Frog on Saturday night. Don't miss out on the fun activities including Riverbend Axe Throwing Trailer, Silly Jilly the Clown, Jennifer Bishop School of Dance, and more. On Sunday, join the parish for 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Masses and enjoy homemade Cinnamon Rolls served by the Godfrey Knights of Columbus in the Community Center. The Basket Raffle/Grand Raffle and Silent Auction sales close at 12:30 pm with the Grand Raffle Drawing following immediately. It's a fun-filled weekend for all ages!

BuzzTones LIVE promises to be a fantastic night of music and dancing at VFW Post 1308 in Alton on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening of entertainment with the BuzzTones performing live!

Alton Little Theater Presents: Making God Laugh kicks off its 91st season with a warm and hilarious family comedy that puts the fun in dysfunction! From Mom's quirky recipes to her adult children navigating three decades of wild fashion trends and complicated relationships, this play offers a delightful journey through the quirks of family life. Written by the playwright who brought "Beer for Breakfast" to the stage, this production promises big laughs and heartwarming moments. Experience an entertaining blend of humor, nostalgia, and the lovable chaos that only family can bring.

The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Market Highlights include live music from local talent, fun and educational activities for children, and the latest Goshen Market merchandise. The market has also partnered with Good Dirt Composting Collective to offer free food scrap composting for market customers. Contributions to the Goshen Market Foundation and Good Dirt Composting Collective are welcome and appreciated to help fund this initiative and other community projects.

The Village of Elsah Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Escape to the historic village for an afternoon of fun, music, and tours during the event. Located on the banks of the Mississippi River along the Great River Road, all businesses and historic buildings will be open throughout the afternoon. The day will be packed with great food and opportunities to support local artists. Live music will be heard throughout the village while festival goers enjoy exploring the quaint charm and surrounding beauty. Come join us for a Fall day in beautiful Elsah.

Hamilton Primary School Festival welcomes all to attend their 41st annual festival on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 29, 2024, from Noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Hamilton Primary School in Otterville. The festival will feature live music, free tours of the historic school building, prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing, crafts and vendors, kids games and coloring contests, and great food including fried fish, pulled pork, hot dogs, brats, and more. The annual bake-off and auction will be held on Saturday with winners announced at 1 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top bakers in various dessert categories. An outdoor church service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the restoration of the Hamilton Primary School.

Fall Festival is a fantastic, fun-filled event at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park in Godfrey on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm. The Great Godfrey Maze and all of its attractions will be open for business, along with additional events and activities. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, and kids activities including face painting, balloon art, inflatables, and so much more!

Rum Boogie LIVE promises an electrifying evening of live music at VFW Post 1308 in Alton on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM. Bring friends and family for a night filled with great tunes and good vibes!

Gold Star Mothers and Family Day Ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 2:00 PM at the Jersey County Courthouse Memorial in Jerseyville. A Gold Star Mother is a mother whose child died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The term "Gold Star" comes from a Service Flag that was first displayed in windows of families during WWI. In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated the last Sunday of September as National Gold Star Mother’s Day. In 1995, President Barack Obama amended "Gold Star Mother’s Day" to include families and designated it as "Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day." This ceremony is hosted each year by the Marine Corps League Robert Wendle Detachment with the honor guard and members from other Veteran organizations in the area also attending. The ceremony is not just for Jersey County Mothers and Families – all are welcome to join. Please contact Tess Molloy Burkman at 618-946-2834 if you are a Gold Star Mother or family that would like to attend, as we honor those who have loved ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Please come show your support!

Events on Sep. 27, 2024

Join the 40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil at the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, IL on September 27, 2024, and be a part of a peaceful, life-saving campaign to end abortion alongside over 1 million volunteers from 855 cities across 61 nations.

Discover hidden treasures at the Schreiber Farms Subdivision Yard Sale in Bethalto, IL on September 27, 2024. Visit multiple houses, including a big moving sale on Gabrielle Circle, and find a variety of items during this neighborhood-wide event.

Explore the rich artistic heritage of Madison County at the Art from the Vault exhibit at the Weir House Museum Building in Edwardsville, IL. Opening on September 4 and running through November 15, this exhibit showcases paintings, posters, drawings, and other forms of artistic expression from the MCHS collections.

Experience the magic of hot air balloons at Hot Air Balloons Over Marine in Marine, IL on September 27, 2024. Visit amazing vendors, enjoy a breathtaking view of the balloons, and don't miss the opportunity to get permanent jewelry from Golden Knot Co.

Explore the metaphysical at the Internal Spirit Holistic Fair in Bridgeton, MO on September 27, 2024. This event features jewelry, crystals, gems, essential oils, psychics, mediums, energy healers, and more, with lectures and gift bags for the first 50 guests.

Celebrate German culture at the Saint Charles Oktoberfest in Saint Charles, MO from September 27-29, 2024. Enjoy authentic cuisine, a vast selection of beers, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment featuring top polka bands.

Join the 10th annual celebration of art at the 2024 Edwardsville Art Fair in City Park, Edwardsville, IL, from September 27-29, 2024. Enjoy unique handmade works of art, local performances, a scavenger hunt, and culinary favorites.

Support children facing health challenges at the Night of Rockstars at Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL on September 27, 2024. Enjoy stage performances by kids, and help raise funds for Children's Miracle Network and Equipping The Called.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rev up your engines for the last Bike Night of the summer at Ted's Motorcycle World Presents: Bike Night at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill II in Alton, IL on September 27, 2024. Enjoy a DJ, karaoke, mechanical bull, giveaways, and more!

Connect with local women at the Women's Circle at Soul Sanctuary in Alton, IL on September 27, 2024. Share space, build sisterhood, and create a supportive community in this monthly gathering.

Test your trivia skills at the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity Trivia Night on September 27, 2024, at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. Enjoy a fun evening with a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and music trivia to support a great cause.

Dance the night away with Lady Luck LIVE at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL on September 27, 2024. Enjoy tasty drinks, delicious food, and live music from 7-11pm as Lady Luck plays all your favorite party songs.

Prepare for thrills and chills at the Opening Night of R Acres of Terror in Dow, IL on September 27, 2024. Experience one of Illinois's most terrifying haunted attractions with new scares and surprises around every corner.

Relive your emo days at the EMO Night Karaoke Party PT. 2 at The Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River, IL on September 27, 2024. Sing your favorite emo anthems, dress in your best emo attire, and enjoy themed cocktails and giveaways.

Events on Sep. 28, 2024

Get ready for a vibrant season at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season!, where you can explore locally-grown produce, handmade crafts, and delicious ready-to-eat meals every Saturday morning from May 11th to October 21st.

Join the fun at the St. John United Church of Christ 2nd Annual Fall Craft Show, an outdoor event featuring a variety of craft booths and food trucks, offering a perfect day to enjoy unique crafts and tasty treats.

Gear up for the 10th Annual Tour de Milk 2024, a charity race with 16, 33, or 66-mile routes starting at 9:00 am, where proceeds benefit local community organizations.

Discover treasures at the Riverside Flea Market at The Loading Dock, featuring over 60 vendors with antiques, crafts, collectibles, and more, on the fourth weekend of every month from April to October.

Volunteer and make a difference at the 18th Annual Great Mississippi River Clean Up, where you can help clean the river and enjoy a free boat ride, lunch, and a T-shirt on September 28th.

Explore the metaphysical at the Internal Spirit Holistic Fair, a holistic and psychic fair featuring jewelry, crystals, essential oils, psychics, and more, with lectures and gift bags for the first 50 guests.

Celebrate local artisans and small businesses at Fall in the Plaza, an event marking Ruby Wren's 2-year anniversary in Monticello Plaza with makers, vendors, and artisans.

Experience cultural unity at Unity Fest 2024 in Leclaire Park, featuring live performances, free food, and over 35 community booths with free activities, all for no cost.

Join the festivities at the Hamilton Primary School Annual FESTIVAL, offering tours, live entertainment, a paranormal tour, kids games, and a grand raffle with over 70 cash prizes.

Teens can enjoy gaming at Nintendo Switch sessions every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building's Teen Room.

Enjoy live music by Blue Moon Blues Band at Live Music - Blue moon blues band on September 28th at 300 in Grafton.

Kick off the Fall 2024 40 Days for Life Campaign at the 40 Days for Life - Opening Rally & Potluck at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church's Harmony Room with a potluck and speakers.

Relive the magic of classic rock at the Elvis Meets The Beatles Show at Gateway Center, featuring performances by Everet Dean, The Beatles, Dean Z, and Bill Cherry.

Test your knowledge at the Community Hope Center Trivia Night 2024, a fun-filled evening of decades trivia, raffles, and more, supporting the Community Hope Center.

Events on Sep. 29, 2024

On September 29, 2024, the Bethalto Farmers Market will take place at Central Park in Bethalto, IL, offering a delightful experience for attendees.

Experience the vibrant sounds of live music at the Live Music - Rockabilly event, hosted at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on September 29, 2024.

Join the musical festivities at the Vineyards Music - Danny Kalaher event in Grafton, IL, on September 29, 2024, and enjoy a memorable performance.

Don't miss the chance to see Live Music - Scott & Leslie at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on September 29, 2024, for an evening filled with melodic tunes.

Don't forget, if you have an event you'd like to share with the community, you can sign in and submit your events for free today!