ALTON - The SSP Wellness Center will hold their community appreciation open house on January 15, 2020, from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Guests will be able to try any or all of the classes offered that day and utilize all the facilities amenities and equipment. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. join us for an afternoon of conversation and activities in the Memory Café led by a professional who understands the challenges memory loss causes both for the person directly and their loved ones. Care partners must attend with individuals experiencing memory loss. Open discussion about healthy eating and achieving success in the New Year with a registered dietitian will be from 3-4 p.m. Please join us and see what it is like to be a member of our state of the art center. For information, please call 465-3298.