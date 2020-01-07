ALTON - The SSP Wellness Center will hold their community appreciation open house on January 15, 2020, from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Guests will be able to try any or all of the classes offered that day and utilize all the facilities amenities and equipment. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. join us for an afternoon of conversation and activities in the Memory Café led by a professional who understands the challenges memory loss causes both for the person directly and their loved ones. Care partners must attend with individuals experiencing memory loss. Open discussion about healthy eating and achieving success in the New Year with a registered dietitian will be from 3-4 p.m. Please join us and see what it is like to be a member of our state of the art center. For information, please call 465-3298.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Illinois State Museum Receives Donation Of Items From President Lincoln’s Extended Springfield Family
Today
Edwardsville Garden Club to Rededicate WWII Memorial in City Park on 80th Anniversary
Mar 26, 2025
Alton Memorial Health Service Foundation Sets Upcoming Ribbons of Strength Cancer Fundraiser
Mar 26, 2025
Gov. Pritzker’s Statement on the Passing of Cindy Pritzker
Mar 18, 2025
Attention High School Seniors: Deadline To Submit Applications For Alton Pride’s 2025 Scholarships Is Friday, January 31.
Jan 22, 2025

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.