ALTON - The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, is excited to announce that it is now accepting new clients for both personal training and personal workout plans. Just in time for new year's resolutions, SSP’s Wellness Center certified personal trainers are ready to provide tailored guidance, motivation, and expert support to help clients reach their health and wellness goals.

How do you choose which is best for you? Individuals who are comfortable and confident working out on their own but require guidance getting started will benefit from personalized workout plans. Sherri, an SSP Wellness Center client, was more comfortable with using the machinery after her meeting with Dan, a personal trainer at the wellness center. "Dan showed me how to work the equipment. He made sure I made notes regarding my personal settings and "how to" use.”

Personal training is beneficial to those needing one-on-one time with a trainer for not only guidance, but assistance with learning correct form and technique, motivation, support, and more. “My experience at SSP working with the trainers has totally changed my view on what working out can do for me.” says Judy, an SSP Wellness Center personal training client. “I really appreciate the one-on-one time spent with me for me to properly learn each exercise properly.”

New clients are welcome to stop by the Wellness Center’s office or call Wellness Center’s reception desk to schedule their first consultation. The initial consultation is $30 and includes a review of the client’s health history, goal setting, and fitness assessments to prepare for a personal training program or personalized workout plan.

During the month of January, new clients signing up for personal training will receive 10% off personal training packages. To register, call the SSP Wellness Center at 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or stop by during normal operating hours, Monday-Friday 6am-6pm and Saturdays from 7am-12pm. Visit the website to learn more about personal training packages, pricing, and SSP trainers.

