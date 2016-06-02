ALTON - Ss. Peter & Paul School is back.

The school year has come to a close the teachers and staff of Ss. Peter and Paul school are looking forward to returning to their historical building at 801 State Street after summer vacation. The school was built in 1908. Following Christmas vacation students were unable to return to the building as severe rain, totaling over 11 inches in a three day period, caused a sink-hole under the northeast corner of the foundation causing the foundation to sag resulting in floor damage and cracks in the upper floor walls. A subsidence investigation is ongoing and will help determine whether insurance will reimburse the cost of the repairs. The investigation could take several more months. The small school has to shoulder the cost of the repairs in order to ensure that the building will be ready for students to start classes in August.

St. Peter and Paul church and school with their historic architecture are charming landmarks and are part of the history and charm of Alton. The charm and uniqueness of the school extend beyond its aesthetics. The school still teaches cursive writing in second grade as it helps promote brain development and is essential to reading the founding documents of our country. Parents can still help their children with their math homework. Music classes are taught by Dr. Deborah Smith who also heads Music Education at SIUE. The school still maintains a strong Phonics program as well as formalized English, Social Studies and Science for K through 8th grade. Principal Harry Cavanaugh made the decision to not implement common core as the learning standards already in place exceeded common core standards. Students do Saxon math and are a year to a year and a half beyond grade level. Time is not spent performing numerous steps for simple math concepts and by third grade the students are doing 4th and 5th grade math. Students are successful because of a low student teacher ratio of 1 to 10 and teacher dedication.

Cavanaugh appreciates, “the culture here” and says that teachers routinely stay late after school to help students if needed and have the attitude that you, “don’t stop being a teacher when the bell rings at 3 pm”. The school values excellence in education. About half of the teachers have been at the school for over 30 years and the other half for about five. Cavanaugh appreciates the collaboration of the two and says the seasoned teachers with their experience, knowledge and history and the new teachers with their enthusiasm and fresh ideas complement each other very well. He says he “couldn’t ask for a better staff”.

The teachers appreciate the family atmosphere and say that bullying is not tolerated. They report that Monsignor (Kenneth Steffen) makes sure the students have a firm background in religion. Kindergarten Teacher, Mrs. Lyons adds that, “Monsignor is very good at explaining and teaching them about the saints”.

Liz Cordes has volunteered at the school since her children attended two decades ago. She appreciates that the, “primary grade teachers are so nurturing, so approachable, so understanding” and that they, “give that foundation that the students need for success in the upper grades”. She also notes that, “religion is not just a subject. The students live by the Golden Rule and respect each other”. Cavanaugh agrees, “I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven. The students are respectful. There are no fights and we have great parental involvement”.

In August, Kristina Crane replaced the long time school secretary. Her children are in 3rd and 6th grade. Her oldest began in preschool. Kristina says they stayed because, “I felt safe”. She says as a new parent everyone was welcoming. She has settled nicely into her new role and says, “this is home. I feel like I’m at home.”

Principal Cavanaugh and Monsignor Steffen agree that they are blessed with a very faith filled staff. Monsignor takes an active role in the life of the school. He makes certain that the school maintains a strong Catholic identity not only in name but in practice. He holds school mass twice a week and confessions once a month. Students say the Angelus Prayer at noon and the Divine Mercy Prayer at 3 p.m. and the rosary weekly. Students also help in the community by raising money for the St. Vincent DePaul Society, toy drives at Christmas, and writing letters to the sick or home bound.

Monsignor says Ss. Peter and Paul welcomes students of other faiths or no faith and says that St. Peter and Paul, “lays a moral foundation for all”. He notes that all are welcome and that there are funds devoted to tuition assistance for those who need it.

The school, although small, also boasts mighty athletics. The girls volleyball team recently won sectionals.

Submitted by Christy Fritz-Parker is a Clinical Social Worker and has a practice in Alton providing therapy for adolescents, children, adults and couples. She is licensed in both Missouri and Illinois.

