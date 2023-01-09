ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus has a fundraiser event in February to raise money for the Ss. Peter & Paul Church Capital Renovation Campaign. The Celebrity Dinner will feature Frank Cusumano, the Sports Director for KSDK and talk show host on KFNS.

The dinner will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton. Doors open at 6 p.m./dinner begins at 7 p.m.

By the time Cusumano was in high school, he was a DeSmet Spartan and was a part of a historic basketball run. Led by fellow Hall of Famer Steve Stipanovich, the Spartans won an astounding 63 games in a row, including the 1979 Missouri state championship.

From there it was on to UMSL, where Frank played four years for the Rivermen.

Frank started his broadcasting career in Kingsport, Tenn., and then Lexington, Ky. There, he covered sports passionately, but he always had his eye on coming back to St. Louis, where he could “live sports.” After six years, he was hired by KSDK.

After a first week on the job where he covered coaches Bob Knight and Mike Krzyzewski appearing in the area, he hasn’t slowed down. Television reporting alone couldn’t feed his passion, so he soon added sports talk radio to his schedule. He’s even contributed to various print outlets in town from time to time, as well as play-by-play and sideline reporting for the Rams and Saint Louis University.

Frank has represented St. Louis in big event settings, from World Series-winning locker rooms and a confetti-littered field at Super Bowls to victory parades, and news conferences such as ones that brought the Rams to St. Louis and subsequently took them away. But where Frank has been at his best is in profiling people; ones you think you knew and those you’re glad he introduced you to.

At Frank’s essence is his hometown, always finding a way to make St. Louis and its people and fans front and center. That has extended from pro athletes to up-and-comers who have gone on to become stars and those that may not be millionaires but shine like diamonds for what they do in their own way.

He has never referred to his wife as anything but “the lovely Monique,” and he’s passed on his love for all things sports to Alex, Brooke, and Dom.

Ticket Cost for the event is:

$50 – Individual Tickets

$500 – Silver Sponsor*

$1,000 – Gold Sponsor*

Sponsorships include reserved seating and an invitation to meet Frank Cusumano prior to dinner.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact: Jim Schwegel (618)406-0998/Stephen Pennell (618)791-8034/Larry Kulp (618)806-2588.

Also, click here for ticket information.

