EDWARDSVILLE - Alton junior track sprinter Khaliyah Goree got off to a great start this past track and field season as part of the Redbirds' 800-meter sprint medley relay team at the Southern Illinois Relays meet that won the prestigious Edwardsville High's Winston Brown Track Center, with a time of 2:00.18. She was extremely valuable in 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays for the Redbirds throughout the outdoor season.

The 4 x 100 relay had a 51.61 time in the Southwestern Conference Championships and a 51.69 in the Madison County Meet.

For Goree and her Redbirds' teammates, it was great to be back out after the last two years resulted in the cancellation of many meets because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I feel like I did lose a lot to COVID," Goree said, "but I'm just glad that I can get a full season back in and just run." Goree will be a senior this coming fall at AHS.

Goree's goals for next season will be to get the 4 x 100 relay to state and continue to improve in the 400 meters, hopefully well under 60 seconds, and attempt to qualify for state.

The Redbirds had a young team in 2022, and she hopes to continue to show the younger runners how to do things right.

"With a young team, I really want to just help them out as best as I can, because we are losing Renee (Raglin) this year."

Khaliyah is also a key member of the AHS girls basketball team, which was outstanding in 2021-2022 and should be phenomenal again next season if everyone returns.

