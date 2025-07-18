Springman Pushes Visibility of Greene County’s New Website

CARROLLTON — Greene County Board intern Billy Springman, 20, of Carrollton, is working to increase public awareness of the county’s new official website, following its successful launch earlier this year.

Springman was tasked by the Greene County Board in early 2025 with overseeing the creation of a modern, centralized website for the county. After months of development and collaboration with county officials and staff, he formally presented the new website to the County Board in March. The Board approved its launch shortly after.

Article continues after sponsor message

The website, located at greenecountyil.org, was developed to improve public access to county services, increase transparency, and serve as a one-stop hub for local government information. It includes several user-friendly features that make services more accessible and efficient. Residents can pay property taxes, court fines, and traffic tickets online, request vital records such as marriage licenses and death certificates, and view real-time election results. County Board meeting minutes are also available, helping the public stay informed on local decisions. Beyond these services, the site offers general information such as office hours and contact details for county officials, making it a central resource for both accessing services and connecting with county leadership.

Now, Springman’s focus has shifted to promoting the website’s visibility across the community. He has been actively working to distribute the site link, encourage public feedback, and explore new ways to connect with residents throughout Greene County. Springman also praised RiverBender, the company behind the website, noting they’ve been “great to work with throughout the entire process,” offering consistent support and guidance.

More like this: