SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A human skull was discovered in a creek near the 6200 block of Winterberry Lane in Springfield on Sept. 20, 2025, according to the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

The skull was found around 1 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2025, and the coroner’s office responded to the scene. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the recovery in a press release issued Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

After the initial recovery, the skull was processed by the coroner, examined by an anthropologist, and sent to the Illinois State Police for possible DNA extraction. Authorities hope that DNA analysis will aid in identifying the remains.

The Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

No further details have been released at this time.

