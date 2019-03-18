ALTON – A Springfield man has been charged with several felonies after a shooting Sunday in Alton.

Tremayne L. Brown, 25, of the 2000 block of South Grand in Springfield has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X Felony, for allegedly discharging a revolver with the intent to kill Conelius Ross. He was also charged with aggravated battery of a firearm, another Class X Felony, for that alleged offense as well as aggravated discharged of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony.

By allegedly possessing the firearm, Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 Felony, for allegedly possessing a Smith and Wesson .38 Special with a serial number reportedly belonging to a stolen weapon. He was also charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 Felony for allegedly being in possession of that firearm.

Brown is being held on a $250,000 bond with conditions not to be near or threaten the safety of Ross or another woman.

