SPRINGFIELD - Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) hosted a roundtable discussion focused on improving mail delivery and protecting postal services across Central and Southern Illinois. She convened local union leaders, postal workers, and other community stakeholders to talk about efforts to improve on-time delivery, protect local postal jobs, oppose privatization, and stop harmful facility consolidations that reduce access in rural and underserved areas.

“The Postal Service is a lifeline in rural communities, and lagging delivery rates have meant delayed prescriptions, late bills, missed paychecks, and much more,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “It’s unacceptable and the administration should do better. I was glad to bring together leaders on the frontlines of this issue today to talk about how we can push back against postal privatization, improve speed and service, and protect good-paying union jobs at USPS. The Postal Service should be a public good accessible to all and I will always fight to keep it that way.”

“Central Illinois residents have seen the impact of our mail being diverted out of state,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “Congresswoman Budzinski and I have been on the front lines as a voice for local postal workers and residents. We will continue to work hard until appropriate action is taken to ensure effective postal services to our constituents.”

“Congresswoman Budzinski has always been a strong advocate for American workers. We are happy to see her continuing support and interest in the well-being of the postal service and the over 200,000 city letter carriers who provide a vital service to the American people every day,” said Chad Ludwig, President of National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 80.

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Budzinski introduced the bipartisan Protect Postal Performance Act, which would prevent the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from downsizing facilities in underserved areas, provide more oversight over modifications to delivery schedules, and increase public transparency on proposed changes. She also led 159 members of Congress in a letter to President Trump expressing concern over his proposal to fire the USPS Board of Governors and merge the Postal Service into the Department of Commerce.

