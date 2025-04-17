SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) welcomed more than 50 high school students and educators to Springfield this month as part of her Spring Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

Edwardsville, Marquette Catholic, Alton, Metro East Lutheran, East Alton-Wood River, Roxana and other area schools participated.

“Each year, students from high schools throughout the district are nominated by their schools to visit Springfield and get an up-close look at how state government operates,” said Senator Harriss. “This is one of my favorite events because it helps empower the next generation by giving them firsthand experience with the legislative process.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Senator Harriss’ YAC is a two-part series. High school students came together in the 56th District in the fall at Lewis and Clark Community College to draft bill ideas to debate during the spring council.

“I was interested in learning more about our Capitol, our state, and the Illinois State Senate. I think it is really important for people in my age group to understand what is going on behind the scenes,” said Mayonna Jaggie of East Alton–Wood River High School. “I think it is amazing that someone in the position of an Illinois State Senator is having conversations with students my age from all around the counties. It is really nice to see that they are interested in everyone’s voice and perspective.”

“I think it is extremely important for people our age to understand our government and get involved, because we are the future of America,” said Macy Hart of Roxana Senior High School. “If we want change, it is up to us to get involved and get out there.”