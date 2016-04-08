GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Visiting Artist Lecture Series, sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, will wrap up this spring with artist Mark Weber at 12:30 p.m., April 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Weber’s works take many forms, including walking sticks, floating flames, crosses and landscapes. Weber didn’t get involved with art until he was in college.

“In grade school and high school I was involved with music, mostly string instruments, violin and guitar,” Weber said. “When I enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, they said I needed a humanities class. They suggested a design class. After that great experience, it was just watching paint dry from then on.

Weber earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his Master of Fine Arts from Washington University in St. Louis. Over the years, he has been a part of more than 70 solo and group exhibitions. His works are also featured in several private and public collections, including Hunan Normal University in Changsha, China. Weber is currently a professor and chair of the Visual and Performing Arts department at St. Louis Community College-Wildwood.

“Mark Weber's art spans a long period of time and has undergone some fascinating transformations over the years,” L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan said. “He plans to discuss his more current works, as well as the idea of creativity – where it comes from, how it can grow and what artists think about when approaching a work of art. We look forward to an invigorating presentation from him.”

