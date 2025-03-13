GRAFTON - Get ready to tee it up at the annual Grafton Chamber of Commerce Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025 at Lockhaven Golf Club.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Golfers interested in taking part in the event can register at www.graftonilchamber.com. The outing will feature a four-person scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team entry fees are $360. Tournament sponsorships are also available.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Mississippi Masters is the largest fundraiser for the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. Funds raised support chamber activities including maintenance of the American Flag on the Grafton riverfront; purchase and maintenance of holiday decorations; holiday events including SantaCon Lighted Holiday Parade and Santa’s Chocolate Express; the annual spring Sip, Sample and Stroll event and additional city activities.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Dr., Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72 par public course located on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

For more information about the golf tournament and other Grafton events, visit www.graftonilchamber.com.

More like this:

Grafton to Host Summer Job Fair This Weekend
Mar 21, 2025
Great Rivers & Routes Bureau Sponsors Alton Illinois Junior Championship
Mar 20, 2025
"Grafton is for Lovers" Promotion Offers Hotel and Restaurant Specials for Valentine's Day
Jan 29, 2025
Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025
Alton Memorial Health Service Foundation Sets Upcoming Ribbons of Strength Cancer Fundraiser
Mar 26, 2025

 