Spring into Healthy Habits with Dairy

Spring is an inspiring time of rebirth and renewal. As nature wakes up from winter, St. Louis District Dairy Council encourages you to take a fresh look at your self-care routine. With the colder months behind us, it makes sense to explore new ways to improve your health and wellness. It may be as easy as adding outdoor physical activity to enjoy the warmer weather or adjusting your afternoon snack choices. So, celebrate the change of seasons and spring into health this month with simple changes.

Rethink your diet

Spring is all about new beginnings, fresh starts and hope for new opportunities. It is also the perfect time to take a closer look at eating habits to improve health. Focus on foods that nourish your body like yogurt parfaits with berries, omelets with vegetables and cheese, and salads with fresh produce. As you welcome the new season, take an inventory of food shopping habits as well. Spend more time in the produce section and select new-to-you seasonal fruits and vegetables. Delicious, energizing spring choices include strawberries, spinach, citrus, peas, asparagus, artichokes and mushrooms. All of these in-season options pair well with creamy delicious dairy foods like cheese and yogurt.

Choose nutrient rich foods

Dairy foods provide many essential nutrients your body needs, so make an effort to incorporate them into meals. Dairy foods, like cottage cheese or milk can be enjoyed alone, but also make great ingredients in recipes or partners in snacks. Use plain Greek yogurt as the base for dips or a topping for baked potatoes. Enjoy a glass of milk with dinner. Keep in mind, healthy changes are not a matter of removing favorite foods. Whether aiming to decrease calories or boost your protein intake, simple tweaks can help pave the way toward meeting larger goals. “Dairy’s variety and versatility make it easy to find an option that adds taste — and important nutrients — to any meal,” said Maggie Nosic, nutrition educator for St. Louis District Dairy Council.

Reevaluate your liquid intake

Make wise choices when it comes to beverages. Energy drinks, cocktails and soft drinks can add excess calories, sugar and caffeine and little nutrition to your diet. “Rather than sipping soda, enjoy a glass of ice-cold flavored milk. Milk’s protein, calcium, and vitamin D offer a big nutrition bang for your buck,” Nosic said. Because beverages move through the stomach faster than solid foods, it may be easier to overindulge in liquid calories, so moderation is key. Consider substituting water or milk for sugary drinks to reduce calories, add nutrients, and stay hydrated.

Move more, sit less

Spring is the perfect opportunity to reinvent your fitness routine. Warmer temperatures and more sunlight hours are an invitation to get outside and get moving. Use the new season as motivation to start a new sport or rediscover a warm weather activity like biking, gardening, or hiking. Taking exercise outdoors provides the bonus of the natural mood boost that comes with getting fresh air and natural light. A new exercise routine doesn’t need to be difficult or complicated. It may be as simple as walking the dog or intentionally parking farther away at the office or shopping center. Make sure to refuel after workouts with the ultimate recovery beverage, chocolate milk.

Enjoy springing into health this month with nutritious dairy foods and a new self-care routine. Visit www.stldairycouncil.org for more information on the health benefits of dairy. You may also contact Maggie Nosic at 314-835-9668 or MCimarolli@stldairycouncil.org. Follow St. Louis District Dairy Council on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

