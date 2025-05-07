GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the community to campus for a fun-filled day at its annual Summerfest, from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 4.

This year’s event will be held in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on the Godfrey Campus.

Summerfest is free to attend and will include food trucks, inflatables, a children’s area, face painting, vendors, campus and community resources, L&C giveaways, and more.

“We’re excited to return for another incredible year,” said Recruiter Daniel Nosce, who coordinates the event each year. “Join us for a vibrant, family-friendly celebration designed to engage and entertain community members of all ages.”

Look for L&C’s mascot, Blazer the Newfie, throughout the event for a fun photo opportunity.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone interested in the college’s educational offerings can get information on everything from college-level transfer programs and short-term degrees and certificates to Illinois High School Diploma preparation, personal enrichment (just for fun) courses, College for Kids, workforce and safety training, and more (https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/index.html).

Several local non-profit organizations will have informational tables at the event. The Alton High School Jazz Combo will perform throughout the day. The group includes Will Hussey on bass, Joe Hicks on piano, Kaitlyn Webster on sax, Ethan Ennis on Sax and Greyson Lee on drums.

“We at L&C are thrilled by the enthusiasm surrounding Summerfest,” Nosce said. “With support from our attendees, vendors, and a special performance by the Alton High School Jazz Combo, we’re ready to celebrate the spirit of our community.”

Campus and community engagement are a key focus of the college’s strategic plan (https://www.lc.edu/college-information/mission-vision-and-values/strategic-plan.html).

Last year’s event drew more than 1,000 community members to campus. Nosce hopes to top that this year.

Learn more at www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/summerfest.html or contact Nosce at dnosce@lc.edu or (618) 468-5258.

More like this: