EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s (NGRRECsm) April Neighbor Nights event will showcase the research being completed by several of the center’s spring interns.

This month’s Neighbor Night will be both in-person and broadcasted virtually. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday April 19. There will be a 30-minute field station tour starting at 6:15 p.m., followed by the intern presentation starting at 7 p.m.

“Interns will receive valuable experience from presenting at our April Neighbor Nights event,” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. “This opportunity prepares our interns to present their research findings at future professional conferences or symposia.

The presentations will focus on the following topics:

Collecting and conducting data analysis of fecal bacteria levels in the Prairie du Pont and Judy’s Branch watersheds; generating a baseline set of water quality data – Research by Betsy Papin

Collecting and analyzing field sampling data to see how land management effects eastern whip-poor-will occupancy in Southwestern Illinois – Research by Jacob Futrell

Examining trends of both nitrogen-15 and oxygen-18 isotopes found within nitrate ions from tile drain samples taken at Allerton Farm, a core site for the Critical Network Interface project – Research by Adriana Brown

April’s Neighbor Night is a hybrid event. Participants wanting to join remotely will need to register at https://conta.cc/3uK3zyU. The virtual portion will begin at 7 p.m. with the start of the presentations. All registrants will receive a Zoom link before the event.

For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu or (618) 468-2783.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

