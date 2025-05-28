TROY, Ill. — The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host its Spring E-cycling and Shredding Day on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at Triad High School, 704 E. U.S. Highway 40 in Troy.

Residents can drop off electronic items with cords for recycling free of charge, except for televisions and monitors, which will incur a small fee from CJD E-cycling. There is no limit to the number of items accepted. A list of items not accepted is available on the Chamber’s website.

In addition to e-cycling, attendees can take advantage of free unlimited document shredding provided by The Shred Truck. The event also offers drop-off options for old prescription medications, eyeglasses, and hearing aids. No appointments are necessary.

The event is funded through the City of Troy’s tourism funding and organized by the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact the Chamber at 618-667-8769 or via email at dawn@troymaryvillecoc.com. Additional details can be found online at www.troymaryvillecoc.com.

