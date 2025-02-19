TROY - Get ready for the Spring Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce E-cycling/Shredding Day in Troy! The event is set for Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Triad High School (704 E. US Highway 40, Troy) – note new location.

Article continues after sponsor message

E-cycling drop-offs are free, with the exception of the slight charge by CJD E-cycling for TVs and monitors. Bring anything with a cord – no limit. You can find a list of unaccepted items on the Chamber’s website at www.troymaryvillecoc.com.

There will also be free unlimited shredding with The Shred Truck shredding on site. In addition to e-cycling and shredding, you can drop off your old prescription medication, eye glasses and hearing aids on that day as well. No appointments necessary for this event.

For questions, contact the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce at 618-667-8769 or email dawn@troymaryvillecoc.com. You can also visit the Chamber’s website page at www.troymaryvillecoc.com. This event is made possible thanks to the City of Troy’s tourism funding.

More like this: