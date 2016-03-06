BETHALTO - On this brisk but beautiful Saturday evening, some lovely folks traded in their night on the town or cozy evening in for a delicious catered meal by Geno’s 140 Club and a chance to bid on some amazing items while supporting the arts at the same time at the Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters Spring Dinner Auction at Civic Memorial High School.

In their largest fundraiser of the year, the event allows the Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters organization to contribute a variety of supplemental and primary funding for music equipment and instruments, field trip funding, along with sound equipment, drama and musical support as well as art equipment and supplies.

After months of planning and searching for donors and sponsors for some of the items up for grabs this evening, FAB member Jennifer Hawkins and Treasurer Ann Lesemann have been overwhelmed with the support they have received from the community thought the entire process.

“Whatever they might need for the fine arts programs, we try to help them the best they can,” Hawkins said. “When you see students that you’ve helped along the way play on that stage, it’s very rewarding.”

The CM Commons area was filled with around 200 guests and had the opportunity to bid on hundreds of items throughout the evening. A series of silent auctions surrounded the dining area, showcasing baskets, handmade wooden furniture and decorations as well as baked treats for bidding.

While guests ate their delicious meal of pasta, chicken, salad and dessert, they enjoyed the live performances throughout the night from CM alumni Grant Tracy and his jazz combination group, CM band and choir students and much more.

The live auction really kept the night going strong with the auctioneer quickly rattling off bids and sending highly sought-after items, like St. Louis Cardinals tickets or vacation packages, home with their new owners.

Since 1998, the non-profit organization has contributed over $340,000 to the district's elementary school music and art programs to graduating students that will pursue music in higher education.

As the doors close for the night and all of the items up for bid are sent home with their new and rightful owners, the hard work and dedication that is needed to execute this type of event is all worth it when the bottom line is met.

“Seeing the community come together as a whole to support the kids is my favorite part,” Hawkins and Lesemann said. “Every child has their own niche, whether it be arts, music or sports. If you don’t support them with whatever their niche is, they’re not going to flourish and we want every child to flourish.”

