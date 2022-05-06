Spring Artist Market And Plant Sale/Swap Coming To Staunton
The Maker’s Mart will feature 15 different artists set up in outside tents and in their gallery space indoors from 10 am to 5 pm. You will find a variety of items for sale from jewelry to ceramics, paintings and other wall art, stained glass and fused glass, wreaths, epoxy resin, and much more. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Get The Latest News!
More like this:
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.