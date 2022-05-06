Spring Artist Market And Plant Sale/Swap Coming To Staunton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. STAUNTON - For the first time, The Macoupin Art Collective has combined their annual Spring Art Bazaar and Spring Plant Sale/Swap into one large event. Both events are now being held for one day, Saturday, May 14, 2022; however, the times will be slightly staggered: Art Maker’s Mart 10 am-5 pm and Plant Sale 9 am-2 pm. STAUNTON - For the first time, The Macoupin Art Collective has combined their annual Spring Art Bazaar and Spring Plant Sale/Swap into one large event. Both events are now being held for one day, Saturday, May 14, 2022; however, the times will be slightly staggered: Art Maker’s Mart 10 am-5 pm and Plant Sale 9 am-2 pm. The Maker’s Mart will feature 15 different artists set up in outside tents and in their gallery space indoors from 10 am to 5 pm. You will find a variety of items for sale from jewelry to ceramics, paintings and other wall art, stained glass and fused glass, wreaths, epoxy resin, and much more. The Macoupin Art Collective can be found at 115 E Main Street, Staunton, IL, from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Please stop by, call (618) 635-2015, or visit www.macart.org for more information. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The Macoupin Art Collective was founded in 2017 by professional artist and educator, Brandace Cloud. In that short time, The MAC has become a vibrant and welcoming face on Main Street, creating a safe space for art and expression for all ages in mediums such as: paint, clay, fabric, glass, wood, metal, and more. The MAC aims to provide art education through workshops and community outreach, and to help anyone with a creative desire make their own dreams a reality. The Plant Sale/Swap will be located outside beginning at 9 am and running until 2 pm. Jared and Lisa Wirth will be bringing a large selection of vegetable seedlings and some house plants, too. This event is special in that they are open to trades. If you have extras of one plant and would like to share, bring them with you. If you have nothing to share then come and purchase plants! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending