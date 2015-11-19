EDWARDSVILLE - Over the past fall, a considerable amount of dirt was moved at the corner of South Main Street and Linden for a new Spray & Play Park and eventually a fire station/police station in front in Edwardsville.

A contractor has been selected for the popular project and construction will start soon. A groundbreaking was set for Tuesday, Nov. 17, but because of torrential rain predicted, it was moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the site.

The Spray & Play Park is set for completion near Memorial Day 2016, so construction will be going up in a hurry over coming months. The park will include a splash pad and dry playground designed with special ADA standards in mind. The park will also include a walking/fitness track, shade structures, pavilions, restrooms/changing rooms as well as native plantings with interpretative signage and a butterfly garden.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said the community is very family oriented and rated as one of the best cities in Illinois for that very purpose.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The new Spray & Play Park will be just another feather in the cap that keeps the community family friendly and it will even be right by the police and fire departments,” Patton added.

Matt Taul, superintendent of the Edwardsville Streets Department, said the new Spray & Play Park will be “very meaningful” for the community. He will be one of the construction managers for the new project and said he hopes work on the park is completed on schedule. The goal date for completion is Memorial Day, 2016.

Funding for the project includes a mix of grant funds, corporate sponsorships and private donations. Additional sponsorships are still available including naming rights for the park. Private fund-raising efforts continue for the project and any donations are welcomed by the City of Edwardsville.

The public is invited to turn out for the groundbreaking Saturday morning and see the first of what will ultimately be the Spray & Play Park, and eventually a police station and fire station.

More like this: