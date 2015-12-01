EDWARDSVILLE - A groundbreaking to mark the start of construction at the new Spray & Play Park in Edwardsville has been moved a few times because of wet weather, but should happen at 3:45 today at the location on the corner of South Main Street and Linden Street in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville plans to announce the contractor for the project at the event.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, Edwardsville Alderman, Madison County Board Chairman Alan Dunstan, Representatives from the Edwardsville Community Foundation and other area stakeholders will be on hand. The public is invited to the event.

Earlier this year the City of Edwardsville announced plans to raise private funding in an effort to bring three new parks projects to Edwardsville. Construction will begin soon on the first of the three parks to get underway – the $2 million Spray & Play Park located at South Main Street and Schwarz Road in downtown Edwardsville.

Grading has been taking place at the site for the past few months and now that a contractor has been selected for the project, construction will soon start. Slated for completion near Memorial Day 2016, plans for the Spray & Play Park include a splash pad and dry playground designed with special ADA standards built into the site.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton has said the park should fit right in with the community’s approach to being a “family-type of city.” The mayor has also said he is very excited about this new project in the city.

The park will also will include a walking/fitness track, shade structures, pavilions, restrooms/changing rooms as well as native plantings with interpretive signage and a butterfly garden.

Funding for the project includes a mix of grant funds, corporate sponsorships and private donations. Additional sponsorships are still available including naming rights for the park.

