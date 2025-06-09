Our Daily Show Interview! BBQ Competition at Sportsmen's THIS SATURDAY!

GODFREY - Community members enjoyed live music and master-level barbecue this past weekend at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club.

Located at 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, the Sportsmen’s Club hosted their fourth annual Barbeque Cookoff Dinner on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Competitors received their meat — ribs and wings — at 10 a.m., and judging started at 5 p.m. All meat was then available for a buffet-style dinner at 6 p.m., followed by music by Exit 52 at 7 p.m.

“We kind of like to keep it like your backyard type of guys instead of getting the high-end guys in there,” explained Andrew Simpson, who organized the cookoff. “Everybody cooks a little differently. Some people take more time, some people take less. That 10 a.m. for the meat handout until the 5 p.m. turn-in time is way more than enough time, so it’s pretty relaxed. Pretty much everybody just hangs out and gets their smokers going.”

The eight competitors were at the Sportsmen’s Club all day, and the community could come by to hang out and then, at 6 p.m., enjoy dinner. Simpson explained that they serve the meat “by the bone,” with everyone receiving three wings, three ribs, sides and desserts. If there’s any meat leftover, Simpson calls the crowd up for seconds and thirds.

Ron Young, a music promoter with Ron Young Nashville Productions, arranged for the band Exit 52 to come down from Jacksonville and play from 7–10 p.m. Exit 52 plays country and rock-n-roll, with an “excellent” lead singer. Young was looking forward to the cookoff and listening to the band.

“I don’t do a show unless I know it’s going to be a good one,” he said. “Last year was a good time. This year is projected to be a good time as well.”

Proceeds from the cookoff and the 50/50 drawing all went back to the Sportsmen’s Club. Simpson noted that their work wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“Basically, it just helps keep the Sportsmen’s Club going,” he explained. “We’re busy all the time. We’re trying to promote more events and things like this. We are a non-for-profit organization, so these fundraisers and stuff help us tremendously.”

The organization decided to postpone their car show due to weather, and they will announce a new date soon. They’re also planning to host a golf tournament on June 21 at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

For more information about the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, including their upcoming events or how to become a member, visit their official Facebook page.

