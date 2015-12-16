BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 65, CARLINVILLE 46: Zac Ridenhour's 23 points helped Jersey to a 65-46 home non-conference win over Carlinville Tuesday night.

The Panthers took an 18-6 lead at quarter time and held the lead at 29-24 at the half; an 11-2 final term helped Jersey run out winners.

Jake Ridenhour added 14 points for the Panthers (4-4), with Ryan Hakert getting 12. Adam Walton led the Cavaliers (1-5 after their fourth loss in a row) with 17 points.

Jersey travels to Piasa Southwestern for a Friday night clash.

ROXANA 61, LITCHFIELD 41: Four Roxana starters had double-figure totals as the Shells defeated Litchfield 61-41 in a South Central Conference game at Larry Milazzo Gym Tuesday night.

Chance Foss led the Shells with 15 points, with Zach Golenor adding 14, Blake Vandiver 12 and Cody McMillen 10 as Roxana improved to 8-2 overall, 1-1 in the SCC.

Josh Franke led the Purple Panthers with 15 points, with David Seabaugh adding 13.

Roxana hosts backyard rival Civic Memorial in an non-conference tilt Friday night.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 60, MASCOUTAH 55: Civic Memorial got 19 points from David Lane as the Eagles won their first game in Mascoutah since the 2010-11 season with a 60-55 win over the Indians in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash Tuesday.

The two teams had split the last eight games between each other, the home team winning each time.

Brett Lane added 13 points for the Eagles (6-2 overall, 3-1 MVC); Ethan Mayberry led the Indians (1-8 overall, 0-2 MVC) with 17 points, with Blake Weiss adding 16.

The Eagles travel to backyard rival Roxana for a non-conference tilt Friday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 60, STAUNTON 23: Piasa Southwestern stormed out to a 28-13 halftime lead and ran riot over Staunton in a South Central Conference game Tuesday, the Piasa Birds scoring a 60-23 win on the road.

Southwestern held the Bulldogs to 10 second-half points in getting the win.

Collin Baumgartner led the Piasa Birds (5-4 overall, 2-1 SCC) with 13 points, followed by Cayden Heyen with 12 and Justin Bailey with 10. Staunton fell to 1-7 on the season.

Southwestern hosts Jersey in a Friday night non-conference game.

WEST CENTRAL 54, HARDIN-CALHOUN 43: Sam Baalman led Hardin-Calhoun with 13 points, but the Warriors dropped a 54-43 decision to West Central in a Western Illinois Valley Conference home game Tuesday.

The Warriors (5-1 overall, 0-1 WIVC), were without Mitch Bick and Wes Klocke, both out with injury.

Jared Brackett had nine points for Calhoun (5-1 overall, 0-1 WIVC), with Blake Booth scoring eight. The Cougars were led by Colin Slagle's 32 points.

The Warriors are at Brussels Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT CANDY CANE CLASSIC – FIRST ROUND

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, RED BUD 36: Caitlyn Hanlon had 11 points and five assists as Marquette Catholic defeated Red Bud 48-36 Tuesday night in their opening-round match of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament.

The Explorers (3-9) snapped a losing string in advancing to a semifinal match of the tournament Thursday night against Roxana.

Brittany Pace added 10 points for the Explorers, Andria Pace and Lila Snider each had seven and Lauren Fischer had five points and 10 rebounds; Taylor Aguire had five steals for Marquette.

ROXANA 44, WINDSOR, MO., 42: Cassi Vanzo connected on a three-point shot with two seconds to go gave Roxana, the seven seed, a shock 44-42 win over second-seeded Windsor, Mo., in an opening-round match of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic Tuesday night.

The win sent the Shells into a Thursday night semifinal game against Marquette Catholic, with the winner advancing into Saturday afternoon's final.

The three-ball was the last of Vanzo's seven points; Hannah Rexford led Roxana with 16 points, with Lindsay Scroggins adding eight and Sara Kreutztrager seven.

The Owls were led by Anna Haley's 14 points.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

REDBIRDS SCORE SWEEP OVER WARRIORS: Alton's bowling teams swept Granite City in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Alton's Bowl Haven Tuesday.

The Redbird boys defeated the Warriors 3,191-2,669, while the Alton girls took a 2,929-2,106 win over Granite.

Jacob Donahue led the Redbird boys with a 726 series on games of 266, 248 and 212; Nik Meggins followed with a 654 set (188, 266, 240), with Tyler Stevenson rolling 625 (223, 202, 200), Derek Henderson 602 (192, 197, 213) and Matt Fitz 584 (223, 169, 192).

Eryca Graham led the Redbird girls with a 646 set (183, 206, 257), followed by Ashley Heitstand at 630 (248, 167, 215) and Alex Bergin at 625.

Alton was host Belleville East Thursday, then stage the Alton Christmas Tournament at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Dec. 23; the Warriors will be in that tournament as well.

JERSEY BOYS REMAIN UNDEFEATED, PANTHER GIRLS FALL: Jersey's boys bowling team remained undefeated on the season after the Panthers downed Waterloo 3,219-2,876 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division match at Columbia's West Park Bowl Tuesday. The Jersey girls, however, dropped a 2,988-2.496 decision to the Bulldogs.

Jeffrey Gump led the Panthers with a 716 series, with Brandon Handler with a 661, Jacob Freand with a 652, Kevin Mangrum with a 612 and Dane Farmer with a 578. The Panthers moved to 5-0 in the division with the win.

Emily Stemmler led the Jersey girls with a 563 set, with Cassidy Tallman rolling 525, Lindsay Vanost 496, Bethany Stocks 266 in two games and Jessica Kubrich a 125 in her only game of the day. The Panthers fell to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the division.

Jersey was scheduled to host Highland Wednesday; they will take part in next Wednesday's Alton Christmas Tournament.

EAGLES SPLIT WITH INDIANS: Civic Memorial's boys bowlers defeated Mascoutah 2,848-2,649, while the Eagle girls lost to the Indians 2,223-2,129.

Zack Hagen had the day's high series for the CM boys with a 648; Shane Huffman led the Indians with a 587.

On the girls side, Ashley Westbrook had the Eagles' high series with a 509; Mascoutah's Sara Lovell had a 530 set.

Both teams are off until Jan. 6 when they host Waterloo.

