BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 58, MASCOUTAH 37: Zac Ridenhour became the newest member of the area's 1,000-Point Club with a 24-point effort as Jersey defeated Mascoutah 58-37 in Mascoutah Friday night.

The win got the Panthers to 15-14 overall, 7-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference heading into Monday's 7:30 p.m. IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional first-round match against the host Knights; the winner takes on Highland in a semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Drake Kanallakan and Jake Ridenhour each had 11 points for Jersey in the win. The Panthers led 18-7 at quarter time and 32-17 at the long break before running out winners.

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 61, O'FALLON 52: Maurice Edwards had 16 points for Alton as the Redbirds defeated O'Fallon 61-52 in the regular-season finales for both teams at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Friday night.

The Redbirds finished the regular season at 13-9 overall, 9-5 in the Southwestern Conference; they held a 32-23 lead at the long break and a 42-31 lead at three-quarter time; the Panthers fell to 8-18 overall, 3-11 in the league.

Paul Harris added 14 points for the Redbirds, with Kevin Caldwell scoring 11; Chance Armstrong led the Panthers with 19 on the night.

Alton takes on Chatham Glenwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal contest of the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional; the final is set for 7 p.m. March 4.

BELLEVILLE WEST 61, GRANITE CITY 41: Belleville West got off to a 14-5 quarter-time lead and led 29-14 at the long break, going on to a 61-41 season-ending win at home over Granite City Friday night.

The Warriors' Kenny Berry was held by the Maroon defense to 16 points, 10 coming in the final quarter, with Tra' Allen scoring only three; Alex Martin had 15 points for Granite. The Maroons stormed out to a 12-0 lead before Torrey Deal got the Warriors' first points of the contest.

Tyler Dancy led West with a 20-point, 10-rebound night, with EJ Liddell adding 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Granite fell to 13-14 overall, 6-8 in the SWC; West improved to 13-13 overall, 7-7 in the league.

The Warriors meet Collinsville at 7 p.m. Monday in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional, with the Maroons taking on O'Fallon at 7 p.m. Monday in an opening-round contest of the Class 4A East St. Louis Regional; the Maroon-Panther winner meets Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal, with the Warrior-Kahok winner taking on Quincy at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal in Alton.

WATERLOO 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 60: Waterloo managed to gain a 61-60 win over Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference season-ending contest in Bethalto Friday night.

The Eagles held a 14-11 lead at quarter time, but the Bulldogs led 23-22 at the half; CM had a 39-38 three-quarter time lead before the Bulldogs managed to come out with the win.

The Eagles (17-11 overall, 6-4 MVC) were led by Brett Lane with 17 points, with JaQuan Adams and Adam Hill each getting 12; Ben Huels led Waterloo with 18 points, with Ross Schrader getting 16 and Griffin Lenhardt 12.

The Eagles take on Mascoutah at 6 p.m. Monday in an opening-round contest of the IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional; the winner meets up with Belleville Althoff in a 7 p.m. Tuesday semifinal contest.

