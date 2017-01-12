WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 60, BROWN COUNTY 53: Carrollton came from behind to eliminate Brown County in the consolation bracket of the 95th Winchester Tournament Wednesday night.

Jeremy Watson led the Hawks (8-5) with 32 points, 12 in the final quarter; Jerrett Smith added 15 for CHS.

Carrollton meets Camp Point Central in a consolation semifinal this evening.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GILLESPIE 76, BUNKER HILL 55: Amanda Schmidt scored a school single-game record 43 points as Gillespie defeated Bunker Hill 76-55 in a non-conference game at Gillespie Wednesday night.

The Miners got 14 points from Abbie Barber and 12 from Paige Neimeyer, while the Minutemaids were led by 20 from Mallory Schwegel and 19 from Ashley Dey.

SIHSBC BOWLING

O'FALLON DEFEATS EDWARDSVILLE: Edwardsville paid a visit to St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights Wednesday and dropped a pair of decisions to O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division.

Kameron Gausling led the Tiger boys with a 569 series (165, 225, 179); Spencer Gray turned in a 536 set for EHS (164, 187,185). Hunter Noud had the best game of the day for Edwardsville, a 227.

Sydney Sahuri had the Tiger girls' best performance of the day, a 568, including the day's high game at 224. Rachel McTague added a 467 set and Jhala McMath a 454 series.

TUESDAY

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A late third-period goal from Jacob Eppell gave Alton a 4-3 win over East Alton-Wood River Tuesday night at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

The game was the opener of the Class 1A end-of-season round-robin for the Redbirds; they improved to 3-12-2 (eight points) while the Oilers fell to 1-16-0 (two points).

Article continues after sponsor message

Bryce Simon, Tanner St. Peters and Jack Sumner also scored for the Redbirds; Kaleb Harrop and Tyler McHatton scored for the Oilers.

Caleb Currie had 29 saves for Alton, who take on Triad at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena; the Oilers meet up with Belleville at 7:15 p.m. today at EAIA.

COLLINSVILLE 4, BETHALTO 3: Collinsville scored twice in the first period and held off Bethalto 4-3 at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

Konnor Loewen, Joe Watson and Nolan Kahl all had goals for the Eagles in the loss.

SIHSBC BOWLING

ALTON DROPS PAIR TO COLLINSVILLE: Alton's bowling teams dropped a pair of matches to Collinsville at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton Tuesday.

The Redbird boys fell to the Kahoks 36-4 to go to 7-5-1 on the year, while the girls lost to Collinsville 27-13.

Tyler Stevenson had a 560 series for the Redbirds, with Derek Henderson right behind with a 559 set. Ashley Heistand led the AHS girls with a 654 series, with Claire Gorman adding a 562 and Elizabeth Hanke a 550.

Alton's boys meet O'Fallon in their regular-season finale at 3:30 p.m. today at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights; the IHSA boys regional tournament will be held at Bowl Haven at 9 a.m. Saturday (weather permitting).

CM SPLITS WITH SOUTHWESTERN: Civic Memorial split with Piasa Southwestern at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton Tuesday, the Eagle boys defeating the Piasa Birds 25-15 but Southwestern taking a 30-10 win over CM.

Zach Hagen rolled a 718 set (224, 266, 228) to lead the Eagles; Devin Davis added a 664 series, which included a 243 finale, and Gordon Madrey rolled 650, including a middle game of 258.

Ashley Westbrook led the CM girls with a 587, with Bristol Dahlen adding a 215 high game on the day.

WRESTLING

PANTHERS TAKE TWO FROM WILDCATS, SHELLS: Jersey’s wrestling team took a pair of wins from Mount Olive and Roxana in a triangular Tuesday.

The Panthers defeated the Wildcats 42-29 and the Shells 60-24.

Ashley Duncan, Jacob Olson, Austin Kimbrel, Kaden Bell, Quintin Dial, Blake Bechtold and Stephen Rulo had wins for Jersey against Mount Olive; Panther wins against the Shells came from Kendall Angel, Duncan, Kimbrel, Dial, Zeke Waltz, Kyzick Bell, Chris Jackson, Ross Spidel, Rulo and Wyatt Daniels.

More like this: