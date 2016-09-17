Rainy and stormy weather affected area football games for the third time in the season's first four weeks Friday night, forcing the postponement of several games involving area teams.

Here's a look at games that were played in the area Friday:

HARDIN-CALHOUN 18, NORTH GREENE 8: Wes Klocke scored twice and Jacob Watters also scored as Hardin-Calhoun defeated North Greene 18-8 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game Friday night.

“It was a physical game played in the mud,” said Warrior coach Aaron Elmore. “We overcame a barrage of penalties. Our defense bent but did not break most of the night.”

Klocke ran for 180 yards and his two touchdowns, which came on runs of 58 and 66 yards; Watters had a 30-yard touchdown run.

The Warriors went to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the WIVC.

EAST ST. LOUIS 44, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City's home opener was cut short at three-quarter time when lightning struck around Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field, with the Flyers taking a 44-0 win over the Warriors.

The Flyers improved to 4-0 on the year, 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference; the Warriors fell to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the SWC.

GCHS travels to Collinsville for a clash against the Kahoks at Kahok Stadium Sept. 23.

NOKOMIS 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN-MADISON 0: A 38-yard touchdown run from Kaden Kirchner was all Nokomis needed to defeat Metro East Lutheran-Madison 7-0 in Nokomis Friday night in a Prairie State Conference game.

The Knights fell to 0-4 on the year, 0-2 in the league; the Redskins went to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the PSC.

Earl Green led the Knights with 49 yards rushing while Ryan Archibald led Nokomis with 77 yards rushing.

MEL-Madison is at East Alton-Wood River for a Sept. 23 game at Wood River's Memorial Stadium.

AREA GAMES POSTPONED: Three games were affected by the rainy and stormy weather and moved to Saturday.

The Jersey-Civic Memorial Mississippi Valley Conference clash was moved to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bethalto; the game will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com. The Gillespie-Piasa Southwestern South Central Conference game was postponed to 2 p.m. Saturday and the Marquette Catholic-East Alton-Wood River Prairie State Conference clash at Wood River's Memorial Stadium was pushed to 1 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, MERIDOSIA 6-16: Hardin-Calhoun won their New Berlin Tournament opener Friday evening with a 25-6, 25-16 win over Meridosia.

Abby Baalman led the Warriors (10-1 overall) with 19 points from serve, with Emily Baalman adding seven points. Grace Baalman had 10 kills and three blocks, with Kayla Lammy adding two kills and Junie Zirklebach 11 assists.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

