GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A PAWNEE SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MOUNT PULASKI 25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 22-18: Hardin-Calhoun's girls volleyball team met up with one of the top programs in Illinois Tuesday night in Mount Pulaski.

The Hilltoppers showed the Warriors exactly why as they eliminated Calhoun 25-22, 25-18 in the IHSA Class 1A Pawnee Sectional semifinals; they'll take on Raymond-Lincolnwood, who ousted Jacksonville Routt, at 6 p.m. Thursday for a trip to the Effingham St. Anthony Supersectional. The Warriors were eliminated with a 31-3 mark, tying a record for most single-season wins in school history.

Grace Baalman had 12 kills for the Warriors, with Emma Baalman adding eight kills. Maddy Davis led the Hilltoppers (24-14) with 11 kills.

IHSA CLASS 1A ST. ELMO SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

CLAY CITY 25-23-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 20-25-21: Clay City rallied from five points down in the deciding game to take a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 win over Metro East Lutheran in the IHSA Class 1A St. Elmo Sectional semifinals Tuesday night.

The Wolves (28-2) moved into Thursday night's final against Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, who eliminated Cisne, with play beginning at 6 p.m.; the winner advances to next week's Centralia COR Supersectional. The Knights were eliminated at 12-23.

Lydia Flaherty had 30 assists for the Knights, with Courtney Fenelon and Danielle Timmerman each having eight kills and Ellen Schulte seven to go with 10 points from serve and five aces; Fenelon had three aces as part of her nine service points. Tori Harrison also added 22 digs and Ashley Sola 15 digs.

IHSA CLASS 2A SHELBYVILLE SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

SHELBYVILLE 25-18-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11-25-12: Madison Greeling had seven kills, 19 digs and three points from serve, but Piasa Southwestern was eliminated by host Shelbyville in the IHSA Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional semifinals Tuesday night.

The Rams advanced to Thursday's final, where they will meet up with Newton, who ousted Pana in Tuesday's other match; they'll enter the match with a 35-3 mark, while the Piasa Birds were eliminated with a 20-9-3 record.

Stephanie Korte had 17 assists, three kills and three points for the Birds, with Erika Daube adding three aces as part of her six points, Hannah Blumstein had five kills and Taylor Nixon three kills and three points.

