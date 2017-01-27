MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE 1: Two Bryce Simon goals helped give Alton a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A win over Belleville in the regular-season finale for both teams at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night.

The win gave the Redbirds a 5-13-3 (13 points) final record for the season.

Tristan Mouser had the other Redbird goal; Jack Sumner had two assists and Tristan Seymour had the other Alton assist.

Four Redbirds – Simon, Tanner St. Peters, Mark Vitali and Caleb Currie – will play in Monday's MVCHA Class 1A All-Star Game at EAIA; face-off is set for 7:15 p.m., with the Class 2A All-Star Game set for the following night. The MVCHA Playoffs begin Feb. 2 and run through late February.

GRANITE CITY 4, TRIAD 2: Four different Warriors scored Thursday night as Granite City closed out its Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A regular season with a 4-2 win over Triad at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday.

The Warriors finished the season at 8-10-2 (18 points).

Pavol Hutchins, Brendan Colvin, Alec Marshall and Cameron Rubenacker all had goals for GCHS in the win.

Marshall and Rubenacker will be among seven Warriors taking part in Monday's Class 1A All-Star Game at 7:15 p.m. Monday at EAIA.

JERSEY WINS TWO IN TRIANGULAR: Jersey won 11 bouts in a 63-11 win over East Alton-Wood River and defeated Litchfield 34-17 in a triangular meet Thursday night.

Against the Oilers, Quintin Dial, by fall over Hunter Morales at 145, and Kyzick Bell, by decision over Jake Urslan at 160, won contested bouts for the Panthers; Drew Sobol, by fall over Caden Witt at 120, and Zac Blasioli, by technical fall over Austin Kimbrell at 132, won bouts for the Oilers.

Against the Purple Panthers, Jacob Olson (by fall at 126), Dial (by fall at 145), Zeke Waltz (by major decision at 152) and Ross Speidel (by fall at 182) won contested bouts for Jersey.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VANDALIA 43, ROXANA 36: Roxana dropped a 43-36 South Central Conference road decision to Vandalia Thursday night.

The Shells tumbled to 7-15 overall, 1-7 in the SCC. Roxana hosts Piasa Southwestern at 6 p.m. Monday.

