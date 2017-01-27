GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 73, HARDIN-CALHOUN 41: Allie Troeckler had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Civic Memorial to a 73-41 win over Hardin-Calhoun in a semifinal game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Thursday night.

The win put the Eagles at 21-2 on the year and sent them to Saturday night's final, where they'll take on top-seeded and undefeated Lebanon, who handed Biggsville West Central their first loss of the year, 52-50 in Thursday's nightcap. The Greyhounds went to 23-0 on the year; the Cougars fell to 24-1. Both teams entered the game ranked 1-2 in the Associated Press Class 1A girls poll.

Saturday's final is set for 7:30 p.m.

Anna Hall added 11 points and six rebounds for CM, while Kaylee Eaton had 10 points and six rebounds and Alaria Tyus nine points.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors (18-5) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, with Emily Baalman and Junie Zirkelbach each getting seven points. The Warriors will meet West Central in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 44, CARROLLTON 38: Hannah Krumweide had 13 points for host Carrollton as the Hawks were eliminated from their Lady Hawk Invitational in a 44-38 loss to Quincy Notre Dame in a consolation semifinal game Thursday night.

The Hawks fell to 15-10 on the year; the Raiders will play for the consolation title against Friday evening's Metro East Lutheran-Marquette Catholic winner at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Libby Mueth added seven points for the Hawks; Molly Penn led the Raiders with 14 points, with Sydney Hummert and Madison Meyer each scoring 12 for QND.

REGULAR SEASON

BOYS BASKETBALL

BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT

MANITO MIDWEST CENTRAL 59, HARDIN-CALHOUN 49: A 17-5 third period was the difference as Manito Midwest Central defeated Hardin-Calhoun 59-49 in the Beardstown Tournament Thursday evening.

The Warriors fell to 1-1 in the Black Division of the tournament, while the Raiders improved to 1-1; host Beardstown and Concord Triopia are also 1-1 in the division. Carrollton and North Greene are tied at 2-0 in the Orange Division, with South Fulton trailing at 1-1 and Rushville-Industry standing at 0-2.

Wes Klocke led Calhoun with 13 points, with Gunner Armbruster adding 12 and Easton Clark 10; Brendan Schumm led the Raiders with 24 points, with Jake Weyhrich adding 11 and Nathan Wagle nine.

In other games Thursday, South Fulton defeated Rushville 49-46 and and Triopia downed Beardstown 64-47. Play in the tournament resumes this evening.

