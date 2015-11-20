THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SALEM LADY WILDCAT THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 74, CARLYLE 30: Allie Troeckler had 21 of her game-high 28 points in the first half as Civic Memorial opened its season with a 74-30 win over Carlyle in the opening round of the Salem Tournament Thursday night.

Alaria Tyus added 15 points for the Eagles (1-0), all of them coming from behind the three-point line. Kali Micheal led the Indians with six points.

The Eagles will play twice on Saturday, taking on Centralia at 10:30 a.m. and Teutopolis at 6:30 pm.

COLUMBIA TIPOFF CLASSIC

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 55, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 41: Andria Pace had 18 points and twin sister Brittany scored 14 as Marquette Catholic held off a comeback effort from Metro East Lutheran, the Explorers taking a 55-41 win over the Knights in the consolation bracket of the Columbia Tipoff Classic Thursday night.

The win put the Explorers into the fifth-place match at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, where they'll face Waterloo. The Knights will take on the Eagle junior varsity side for seventh place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ellen Schulte led the Knights (0-2) with 16 points, with Abby Yurchuck adding 15. Peyton Kline had eight points for Marquette (1-1).

BOYS BOWLING

GRANITE CITY 2,786, ALTON 2,652: Granite City's boys bowling team opened its Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division season with a 2,786-2,652 win over Alton at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Thursday.

The win put the Warriors 1-0 in the division, tied with O'Fallon; the Redbirds fell to 0-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ricky Hard had the top game for the Warriors on the day, rolling a 269; Justin Simpson had a team-high 691 three-game series for GCHS. Matt Fritz had a 233 game to lead the Redbirds, with Tyler Stevenson rolling a three-game 570 series.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

DUPO 38, ROXANA 28: Dupo bounced back from a small deficit at three-quarter time to defeat Roxana 38-28 in a semifinal match of the Dupo Cat Classic tournament Wednesday night in Dupo.

The Shells (1-1) held a 23-21 lead through three periods but the Tigers rallied to advance to Saturday afternoon's championship game; the Shells will play for third place at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Abby Palen had eight points to lead Roxana, with Hannah Rexford putting up seven and Sara Kruetztrager six. The Tigers' Lela Campbell had a game-high 18 points.

MARISSA 44, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 20: Carly Campbell had 10 points in a losing effort at East Alton-Wood River dropped a 44-20 decision to Marissa in the Dupo Cat Classic consolation bracket Wednesday night.

The Oilers (0-2) will play for seventh place at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Courtney Beneke added six points for the Oilers.

NHL

BLUES 3, SABRES 2 (SHOOTOUT): Alex Steen scored the only goal of the shootout as the St. Louis Bues defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Thursday night at the Scottrade Center.

Steen's shootout goal put the Blues' record at 13-6-1 (33 points), good for second place in the Central Division, two points ahead of idle Nashville and five points behind Dallas. The Sabres fell to 8-9-2 (18 points), in seventh place in the Atlantic Division but a point behind sixth-place Florida and two points ahead of Toronto.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Vladimir Tarasenko had power-play goals for the Blues, while the Sabres got goals from Sam Reinhart and Ryan O'Reilly. Jake Allen had 32 saves for the Blues and stopped all three Buffalo shootout tries; Linus Ullmark had 27 saves for the Sabres.

The Blues host Detroit at 7 p.m. Saturday at Scottrade Center.

More like this: