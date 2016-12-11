SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 82, TAYLORVILLE 38: Allie Troeckler's 27 points led Civic Memorial to an 82-38 win over visiting Taylorville in a Saturday afternoon non-conference clash.

The Eagles went to 9-0 on the year with the win; the Tornadoes fell to 5-4.

CM ran out to a 27-10 lead at quarter time and extended it to 47-23 at the long break before conceding 15 points in the second half to Taylorville to run out winners.

Kaylee Eaton added 16 points for the Eagles and Anna Hall 13. CM hosts Collinsville Monday night.

BRUSSELS 56, CARROLLTON 43: A 13-6 final quarter was the difference as Brussels defeated Carrollton 56-43 in Brussels Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders went to 5-1 on the year with the win.

Four Raiders were in double figures on the day, led by Baylee Kiel's 17; Madison Willman added 13, Grace Stephens 12 and Alexa Pikesley 10. Emily Struble led the Hawks with 10 points on the day, with Claire Williams adding eight.

Kiel and Willman each had five rebounds on the day.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PANA 57, ROXANA 22: Pana grabbed a 24-8 halftime lead on Roxana and ran out 57-22 winners over the Shells in a South Central Conference game at Milazzo Gym Saturday night.

The Shells fell to 4-4 on the year and 0-1 in the SCC.

Cody McMillen led Roxana with 12 points.

NOKOMIS 61, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 41: Nokomis ran out to a 32-11 lead at halftime and defeated Metro East Lutheran 61-41 in a Prairie State Conference clash at MEL's Hooks Gym Saturday night.

MEL fell to 4-5 overall on the year, 0-2 in the PSC; the Redskins went to 2-4 overall, 1-1 in the league.

The Knights are at Bunker Hill Friday night and Greenville Saturday night before playing in the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-29 and the Jan. 7 Effingham St. Anthony Shootout event.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 2, OAKVILLE 1: Trevor Henson scored twice in 13 seconds to lift Edwardsville to a 2-1 Mid-States Club Hockey Association win over Oakville at Suson Park's Kennedy Ice Rink in south St. Louis County Saturday night.

The win put the Tigers at 9-2-0 (18 points overall) and 7-2-0 (14 points) in the MSCHA's Municipal Conference; Oakville fell to 5-5-0 (10 points) overall and 1-5-0 (two points) in the Muny.

Edwardsville takes on St. Louis University High at 7 p.m. Thursday at South County and Kirkwood at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Queeny Park in west St. Louis County before the holiday break; their first Illinois MSCHA game will be at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 29 against DeSmet at East Alton Ice Arena.

THURSDAY

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

ALTON 25.5, O'FALLON 14.5: Derek Henderson's 706 series helped Alton to a 25.5-14.5 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division win over O'Fallon at Alton's Bowl Haven Thursday.

Blake Schutte rolled a 670 set for Alton, who defeated the Panthers on total pinfall 3,286-3,199.

ROXANA 34, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6: A Dalton Baggett 618 series paced Roxana to a 34-6 non-division win over Metro East Lutheran at SIU-Edwardsville's Cougar Lanes.

High games of the day for the Shells went to Christian Bertoletti (227), Ethan Arnold (225) and Blake Arnold (202); Mike Coulson fired a 598 series for the Knights.

TRIAD 37, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: A 716 series (224, 235, 257) from Zach Hagen wasn't enough as Civic Memorial fell to 7-2 on the year in a 37-3 loss to Triad in the SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division of the league at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Thursday.

Devin Davis added a 614 series for the Eagles, who take on Mascoutah Tuesday in Mascoutah.

GIRLS

O'FALLON 34, ALTON 6: Alex Bergin fired a 642 set for Alton, but the Redbirds dropped a 34-6 decision to O'Fallon Thursday at Alton's Bowl Haven.

AHS fell to 4-2 on the season with the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 34, TRIAD 12: Ashley Westbrook's 571 series helped Civic Memorial to a 34-12 win over Triad at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Thursday.

Westbrook's series included a 221 second game; Cori Beckham fired a 508 set for the Eagles in the win.

CM won the pinfall count 2,248-2,138. Next up for the Eagles is a visit to Mascoutah Community Lanes for a clash against Mascoutah Tuesday.

