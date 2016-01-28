GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 72, BRUSSELS 43: Allie Troeckler had 30 points and nine rebounds as Civic Memorial reached the semifinals of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton Thursday evening; they'll face Lebanon for a berth in Saturday's final.

Kalyn Troxell had a 14-point evening for the Eagles in the win; Baylee Kiel had 15 points for the Raiders, with Jeni Ohlendorf and Alexa Pikesley each getting nine points.

GRANITE CITY 46, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 45: Addaya Moore's 26-point effort helped Granite City to a 46-45 win in a consolation bracket semifinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton over Metro East Lutheran Wednesday night.

The Knights (11-10) a 13-7 lead at quarter time, but Granite (6-14) led 25-23 at the long break and 36-29 at three-quarter time; the Warriors had to hold off a comeback try from MEL to get the win, taking advantage of a sudden Knight cold spell from the floor to take the lead.

Karly Schley and Ellen Schulte each had 12 points for the Knights, who were eliminated with the loss; Audrey Paitz added 11 points for MEL, with Abby Yurchuk scoring six. Viktoria Johnson had eight points for the Warriors and Donyal Garrett had six points for Granite City in the win.

The Warriors will take on either Marquette Catholic or the host Hawks at 2 p.m. Saturday for the consolation title; that Explorers-Hawks semifinal is set for Thursday evening. The Knights host Breese Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LEBANON 51, JERSEY 34: Lebanon got out of the gates quickly and ran their way to a 51-34 win over Jersey in a championship-bracket quarterfinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational Wednesday night.

The Greyhounds led the Panthers 28-15 at the half and reached a 45-30 lead at three-quarter time. Makenzie Thurston led the Panthers with 17 points, with Kiara Chapman adding seven points and Caroline Crawford had six points.

Lebanon will meet up with Civic Memorial in a semifinal match Thursday evening, with the winner meeting the Hardin-Calhoun/West Central semifinal winner for the title Saturday.

The Panthers will meet Brussels in a fifth-place semifinal match Friday evening.

EDWARDSVILLE-ST. JOE'S GAME RESCHEDULED: A girls' basketball non-conference game between two of the traditionally best teams in the St. Louis area between Edwardsville and St. Joseph's Academy, which was snowed out Jan. 20, will be made up Monday evening.

The game will be played at St. Joseph's in St. Louis County at 5 p.m. Monday; it will be a varsity-only contest.

