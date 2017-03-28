MONDAY

BASEBALL

TRIAD 1, BREESE MATER DEI 0 (8 INNINGS): Zach Kraable scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth as Triad defeated Breese Mater Dei 1-0 in Troy Monday afternoon.

Triad went to 1-2 on the year; Mater Dei fell to 1-3.

Kraable was 1-for-4 with a double and the game-winning run; Chase Bertlesman had the game-winning RBI. Nick Beeler was 2-for-3 with a double, John McGee 1-for-4 and Kevin Smith 1-for-3.

Beeler went four innings for the win, giving up a hit and striking out eight; Mack Langdon went four innings as well, conceding two hits and fanning three. Triad hosts Trenton Wesclin at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, then takes on Salem at 10 a.m. and Belleville West at noon Saturday in a three-team cluster at West.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MEHLVILLE 25-11-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 16-25-23: Metro East Lutheran opened its boys volleyball season with a 25-16, 11-25, 25-23 loss to Mehlville of south St. Louis County at Hooks Gym Monday evening.

The Knights are 0-1 on the year; the Panthers improved to 2-3-1.

A.J. Rivsay led MEL with 22 assists, with Brent Woolsey adding 14 digs, Braden Woolsey 10 kills and eight blocks and Owen Gusewelle eight kills on the night.

The Knights host Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central at 6 p.m. Thursday, then travel to East St. Louis for a Friday match before heading to South County for the Vianney Tournament Saturday.

SATURDAY

BELLEVILLE EAST 7-1, JERSEY 3-0 (SECOND GAME 10 INNINGS): Belleville East made the journey to Jerseyville's Ken Schell Field for a Saturday doubleheader and swept Jersey 7-1 and 3-0; the Panthers fell to 2-4 on the season following the sweep.

Collin Carey was 3-for4 with a RBI for the Panthers in the opener, with Blake Wittman 3-for-3 with a double and all three runs scored, Kurt Hall 1-for-2 with a double and Kyle Kanturek 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Dalton Hake took the loss, fanning four Lancers in the game.

The Lancers scored the only run of the nightcap in the top of the 10th to gain the sweep, Trevor Sanchez scoring the run.

Blake Wittman went 3-for-5 with a double for Jersey, Kanturek 1-for-3 and Mitch Stockwell 1-for-4. Ryan Johnes took the loss for the Panthers, striking out two.

Jersey hosts Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then visits Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

