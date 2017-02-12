QUARTERFINALS – GAME 1

ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Colton Walpert's goal with 7:08 to go gave Rockwood Marquette a 4-3 win over Edwardsville in the first game of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs quarterfinal series at Queeny Park Ice Rink in Manchester, Mo., Saturday night.

The loss forces the Tigers to win Game 2, set for 7:40 p.m. Monday at Hardee's IcePlex in Chesterfield, Mo., to have a chance to advance to the semifinals; a Tiger win would send the series to an immediate 10-minute mini-game to determine the series winner, who would play the winner between Vianney and CBC; the Cadets won Game 1 6-4 over the Golden Griffins Friday night. A tie would send the Mustangs to the semifinals.

Carson Lewis, Stanley Lucas and Lucas Tucker all had goals for the Tigers; Mustang goals before Walpert's game-winner came from Andrew Farrel, Spencer Turner and Will Chase.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, VANDALIA 46: Collin Baumgartner's 23 points and 10 rebounds helped Piasa Southwestern to a 53-46 South Central Conference win over Vandalia on the road Friday night.

The Piasa Birds went to 17-7 on the year, 7-0 in the SCC.

Dylan Green and Caden Heyen each had nine points for Southwestern, with Caleb Robinson and Ben Lowis each adding six.

Southwestern finishes out their season with a pair of SCC games, at Hillsboro.

