HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 13, STONE DOUGLAS (FLA.) 1: Edwardsville's hockey team stormed out to a 4-0 first-period lead and scored seven times in the third as the Tigers defeated Stone Douglas, Fla., in their opening game of the Toyota USA Hockey High School National Championship tournament in Reston, Va., Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Hinterser led the Tigers with a four-goal, three-assist performance, with Tyler Schaeffer scoring three times and adding three assists and Trevor Henson scoring four times. Christian Blandina and Colin Kelsey also scored for Edwardsville on the day.

Matthew Griffin gave up just one third-period goal in getting the win for the Tigers while going the distance (games are being played in three 17-minute periods in the tournament).

The Tigers were scheduled to take on Stone Bridge, Va., this afternoon in their second game of group play, then finish off group play at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against Marriots Ridge, Md. Elimination play begins Sunday and runs through Monday morning. More information on the tournament can be found at nationals.usahockey.com

BASEBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, ROXANA 6: East Alton-Wood River got out to a 6-0 lead through four innings, but saw backyard rival Roxana score four times in the top of the fifth before steadying and running out to a 12-6 win at Norris Dorsey Field Thursday afternoon.

Cody Blacklock led the Oilers (1-1) with a double, two RBI and two runs scored on the day, with Tyler Hamby going 1-for-2 with a triple, Blake Marks 1-for-2 with a triple and a RBI, Blake Weishaupt 1-for-3 with a triple and Luke Wells 1-for-3 with two RBIs; Marks got the ball and gave up four hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out 10 in five innings in getting the win.

Tanner Davis threw four innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits while allowing two walks and fanning six in taking the loss; he also was 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI, while Trace Gentry was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Blake Vandiver was 1-for-4 with a RBI and Zach Golenor was 2-for-3.

The Shells fell to 0-1 on the year.

CARROLLTON 11, CARLINVILLE 5: Alex Bowker was 2-for-2 with three walks as Carrollton had to hold off a comeback bid by Carlinville to take an 11-5 win on the road Thursday afternoon.

The Hawks scored in the first five innings but the Cavaliers pulled to 6-5 through six innings, but Carrollton held off Carlinville down the stretch for the win.

Nathan Walker had two hits and two RBIs for the Hawks and Cole Brannan had two doubles on the day; Gabe Jones got the win for Carrollton, with Blake Struble getting the save.

Garrett Campbell had three hits for the Cavs while Josh Hinzman had two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, STAUNTON 0: Cassie Young scored twice as Civic Memorial downed Staunton 4-0 in an opening-round match of the Carlinville Spring Cup tournament at Blackburn College Thursday evening.

The Eagles will meet the host Cavaliers in a semifinal match Saturday morning. Two more first-round matches are set for Friday at Blackburn.

Kenzie Dixon and Ellie Cummins (on a penalty) also goaled for the Eagles (1-0-1); Samanatha Mann went the distance for the shutout for the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

TRENTON WESCLIN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7: A four-run fourth was the difference as Trenton Wesclin downed East Alton-Wood River at home Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors and Oilers were tied 2-2 after the first, but Wesclin scored three times in the second; EAWR scored twice in the third to pull to 5-4, but the Warriors' four-run fourth proved to be the difference and the Oilers could not get any closer; five errors hurt EAWR.

Haley Shewmake was 2-for-3 for the Oilers, with Morgan Moxey going 2-for-4 with a triple; Emme Flanagan was 3-for-3 with a double, Courtney Beneke had a double and Carly Campbell a triple. Moxey took the loss, going the distance while giving up seven earned runs, 15 hits and seven walks while striking out nine.

Ellie Wessel had a home run for the Warriors, with Cami Meadows and Kaitlynn Zeisset each doubling; Aspen Lohman got the win for Wesclin, going the distance while giving up six earned runs, 12 hits and three walks while fanning four Oilers.

The Oilers fell to 1-2 on the year.

JERSEY 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Bethany Muenstermann had a four-hitter and struck out six as Jersey blanked Piasa Southwestern 3-0 on the road in the Panthers' season-opener Thursday.

Muenstermann had a RBI for the Panthers, with Caitlyn Connell getting two hits and two RBIs on the day.

Bailee Stahl was charged with the loss for the Piasa Birds, giving up an earned run, seven hits and a walk on the day; Stahl struck out three in a 4.2-inning outing.

