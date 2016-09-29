WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 2, NERINX HALL 0: Annie Mulford scored just 31 seconds into the match as part of a two-goal bag as Edwardsville snapped a three-match losing trot as the Tigers defeated Nerinx Hall 2-0 in Webster Groves, Mo., Wednesday.

Mulford's second goal came with just over 14 minutes left in the second half.

The win took the Tigers' record to 9-5-1 for the season; the Markers fell to 8-5-1. EHS hosts Kirkwood Saturday morning at Tiger Stadium in the team's annual Stick Up for Hunger match.

CROSS COUNTRY

O'KEEFES FINISH FIFTH, 10TH AT TRIAD INVITE: Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe took fifth and brother Will 10th at Wednesday's Triad Invitational cross country meet in Troy.

The finishes helped the Warriors to a sixth-place team finish with 174 points; Marion took the team title with 75 points, followed by Waterloo (106), Mascoutah (110), Belleville West (171) and the host Knights (174) rounding out the top five.

Andrew O'Keefe turned in a 16:30.61, with Will covering the distance in 16:44.92. Marion's Zach Young won the race in 15:57.64.

Civic Memorial finished ninth at 235 points and McGivney Catholic was 19th at 555 points; the Warrior girls finished in 15th place at 429 points; the Eagles and Griffins did not have enough runners for a team score. Mascoutah won the girls competition with 58 points.

Sam Hurst took 20th for the Eagles in a time of 17:18.33; Derek Shearer led the Griffins with a 19:59.49.

On the girls' side, Zoey Lewis led CM with a 20:56.44, while the Warriors' Chessy Nikonowicz led her side with a 23:10.47 and Megan Schilly turned in a 24:03.58 for the Griffins.

GIRLS TENNIS

O'FALLON 9, ALTON 0: Alton was shut out by O'Fallon 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference meet in O'Fallon Wednesday.

The Redbirds fell to 2-4 in the league and host Granite City Thursday evening.

