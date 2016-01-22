THURSDAY NIGHT



Stephen explodes for 26 points in Tigers' Salem Tourney win

Oliver Stephen was able to get Edwardsville’s boys offense rolling against Andrews Osborne Academy of Ohio with a 26-point performance en route to a 89-26 win on Thursday night in the Salem Invitational.

A.J. Epenesa and Mark Smith had 11 points each for the Tigers and Caleb Strohmeier with eight points. Jack Marinko tallied seven points, Nathan Kolesa had six points, Kent Roberts had five points, Jalyn Williams had three points and Chrys Colley finished the scoring with two points.

The win moved the Tigers to a 14-3 record and now Edwardsville faces Thornton Fractional North in the tourney semifinals at 8 tonight. Stephen nailed six three-pointers and had 18 points at the end of one and added eight more in the second period for 26 points at the half.

In the other semifinal game tonight, Centralia meets Mount Vernon at 6:30 p.m. Centralia move on with a 58-35 win over Salem on Wednesday. Mount Vernon topped Mattoon 57-42 in its first-round match.

The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Marquette slides past Roxana’s girls

Marquette Catholic slipped by Roxana’s girls 61-50 on Thursday night at Larry Milazzo Gym in Roxana.

Marquette improved to 8-12, while Roxana dropped to 9-12 with the loss.

Andria Pace scored 18 points to lead Marquette, while Caitlyn Hanlon tallied 16 points and Lila Snider added 14 points. Abby Palen led Roxana with 18 points. Cassie Vanzo was recognized for her efforts on defense for the Shells.

East St. Louis defeats Alton in game at Alton

East St. Louis topped Alton in a girls’ basketball game 65-19 on Thursday night at Alton.

Darriel Hicks, Rockelle Stanley and Shawnta Johnson each scored 12 points for East St. Louis. D’onnaca Wilson added 10 points.

LaJarvia Brown scored six points to lead the Redbirds. The Redbirds are 3-16 and 0-11 in the Southwestern Conference with the loss.

Southwestern girls advance in Macoupin County Tournament

Article continues after sponsor message

Southwestern’s girls defeated Carlinville 54-33 on Thursday night in a Macoupin County Tournament matchup at Southwestern.

Southwestern, 19-3, won its 15 straight game and is ranked No. 3 in the IHSA Class 2A poll.

Maddie Greeling led Southwestern with 18 points; Kelsey Rhoades added 12 points.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES



BOYS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

Roxana 48, Greenville 43; Hillsboro 62, East Alton-Wood River 47, Nokomis 62, Pana 56, Litchfield 56, Lebanon 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Litchfield 36, East Alton-Wood River 11

WEDNESDAY NIGHT



Southwestern belts Mount Olive

Southwestern boys’ basketball team belted Mount Olive 68-32 on Wednesday night.

Collin Baumgartner led Southwestern with 15 points and Justin Bailey added 12 points. Dylan Green had eight points for the Redbirds and Zack Seymour contributed seven points.

TUESDAY NIGHT



Carlinville defeats Jersey in dual meet

Carlinville defeated Jersey in a dual wrestling meet 37-35 on Tuesday.

Jersey’s Ashley Duncan at 106 pounds won by forfeit, Tanner Zedolek won at 126 pounds by pin, Brandon Critchfield won 12-2 at 132 pounds, Dylan Torrey won by pin at 138 pounds, Quitin Dial won 10-7 at 145 pounds, Kyzick Bell won at 152 pounds by an 11-0 margin and Ross Speidel won by pin at 182 pounds.

More like this: