PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, JERSEY 3: Piasa Southwestern scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but Jersey scored in the first four innings to come away with a 4-3 win over the Piasa Birds in Piasa Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers upped their mark to 2-2 on the year; Southwestern fell to 0-3.

Kyle Kanturek was 3-for-4 on the day for Jersey with a RBI and run scored; Collen Carey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and run scored, Blake Wittman went 2-for-4 with a RBI, Jacob Brady 1-for-4 with a RBI, Kurt Hall 1-for-2 with a run scored, Mitch Stockstill 1-for-3 and Daniel Williams 1-for-4. Dakotah Corby led the Birds with 2-for-4 day with a double, RBI and run scored; Collin Baugartner went 1-for-3 with a run scored, Eddie Bolin was 1-for-3, Jacob Simmons 1-for-1 with a double and run scored and Ryne Hanslow had a RBI.

Zach Benware went the distance for the win, giving up three runs on six hits whiel striking out four; Brock Seymour took the loss, tossing three innings and giving up an earned run on four hits while fanning one.

The Panthers host Belleville East for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader before hosting Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Piasa hosts Alton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, CONCORD TRIOPIA 4: Wes Klocke went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Concord Triopia 9-4 at home Tuesday. The Warriors moved to 3-0 on the year.

Easton Clark went 3-for-4 with a double for Calhoun while Brandon Baalman was 2-for-4, Reese Friedel 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Gunner Armbruster 2-for-4 with two doubles, Connor Gilman 1-for-4 and AJ Hillen 1-for-1.

Chandler Sievers got the win, going six innings while conceding an earned run on four hits while striking out 10. Drew Baalman finished up, giving up two earned runs on two hits while fanning two.

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to Barry Western for a 4:30 p.m. Friday clash.

ROXANA 13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): A seven-run first was all Roxana needed to defeat Metro East Lutheran 13-0 in a five-inning game at MEL's Sigmund Bohnet Field Tuesday.

The Shells improved to 3-2 on the year; the Knights fell to 2-3 on the year. Taylor Nolan no-hit the Knights, striking out six on the day, helped by a two-double, three-hit day from Phoebe Booher, who had four RBIs and two runs scored; Bailey Moore went 3-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Abi Stahihut 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, Shelby Jackson 2-for-3, Nolan 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Abby Palen 1-for-3, Lette Palen 1-for-2, Olivia Stangler 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Halee Petrokovich a run scored, Taylor Antoine a RBI and Ashley Betts two RBIs.

The Shells visit Civic Memorial today, then host Alton at 4 p.m. Thursday and Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT 5 (8 INNINGS): A five-run top of the eighth gave Civic Memorial an 8-5 win over Waterloo Gibault on the road Thursday. The Eagles improved to 2-2, while the Hawks tumbled to 0-2.

Cassie Reed led CM with a 4-for-4 day with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Jenna Christeson went 3-for-4 with a double and and three runs scored, Susan Buchanan was 2-for-5 with a double, Gracie Braun 1-for-4, Rebecca Harkey 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Madelyn Bernard and Kate Griffin a run scored each.

Ryan Allison went the distance for the win, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out five. Next up for the Eagles is a home game against Roxana today, then a 4:30 p.m. Thursday visit to Piasa Southwestern.

TRIAD 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: A four-run third helped Triad to a 7-2 win over Piasa Southwestern in Troy Tuesday. The Knights improved to 3-1, while the Birds fell to 0-4.

Rachel Watson led Southwestern with a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs; Mallory Novack went 2-for-3 and Haley Edwards, Shelby Salzman (a double) and Rachael Brandon (a double) each had hits.

Bailee Nixon took the loss, fanning six Knights. The Birds host Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

