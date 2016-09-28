TUESDAY SPORTS

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

SIUE FALLS SHORT AT DOLENC INVITATIONAL: SIU-Edwardsville's men's golf team's rally fell two strokes short to Missouri State as the Cougars finished second to the Bears at the SIUE Derek Dolenic Invitational Tournament presented by DoubleTree Hotels Tuesday at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, a par-71, 7,178-yard links course next door to Gateway National Motorsports Park.

The Bears fired a two-day, three-round (teams played 54 holes on Monday, 18 Tuesday) total of 875 to edge the Cougars, who had 877; Bradley finished third with 880, with Northern Iowa fourth at 883 and Tennessee-Martin fifth at 887. OVC rivals Murray State, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Illinois also took part.

MSU's Jack Knoesel took medalist honors with a three-round total of 7-under 206, with UT-Martin's Austin Swafford trailing with a 2-under 211. Conor Dore led the Cougars with a 4-over 217, good for eighth place in the field, with Kyle Slattery and Danny Gorman each firing 7-over 220s to finish tied for 15th. The Cougars' Austin Glendinning, playing as an individual, fired an 8-over 221 for an equal 20th-place finish.

SIUE goes to Missouri-Kansas City's Bill Ross Invitational Oct. 3-4.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MOUNT OLIVE 25-17-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22-25-23: Michelle Coleman had 10 kills, 10 points from serve and six blocks as Marquette Catholic fell to Mount Olive 25-22, 17-25, 25-23 in a Prairie State Conference match Tuesday.

The Explorers fell to 9-11 overall, 1-2 in the Prairie State Conference.

Laura Hamilton had 17 digs for Marquette, with Regina Guehlstorf adding six blocks and Marissa Nosco 22 assists, 10 points and three aces.

The Explorers will hold their Alumni Night match against Metro East Lutheran this evening.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, JERSEY 15-18: Civic Memorial handed rival Jersey a 25-15, 25-18 Mississippi Valley Conference loss in Jerseyville Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mackenzie Thurston had seven kills and 21 digs for the Panthers, with Samantha Ayers adding six assists and six points on serve.

The Eagles went to 12-9-1 overall, 2-3 in the MVC; the Panthers fell to 6-12 overall, 0-5 in the league.

ROXANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15-10: Taylor Westfall's 12 kills and 12 digs with a seven-ace, 14-point service night helped send Roxana to a 25-15, 25-10 South Central Conference win over Piasa Southwestern in Piasa Tuesday night.

The Shells went to 13-5 overall, 4-2 in the SCC; the Piasa Birds fell to 3-15 overall, 2-5 in the league.

Braeden Lackey added 11 kills and two aces and Niah Bevolo 22 assists. Lexy Hall led the Piasa Birds with four kills and two blocks, with nine assists from Stephanie Korte and eight digs from Jenna Moore.

GIRLS GOLF

SHELLS' SHARPMACK WINS SCC CROWN: Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack fired an 12-over 82 at par-70 Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore to take the individual South Central Conference girls golf championship Tuesday.

It was Sharpmack's second straight SCC individual title; she shared the honor with Andrea Mellenthin last year.

Greenville won the team title, firing a 414 to defeat Staunton (440). Pana (441), Hillsboro (447), Carlinville (472), Litchfield (483) and the Shells (506) rounded out the field.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, GREENVILLE 2: Shelby Jones, Adri Ventmiglia, Anne Tassanari, Abby Simonds and Maria Wendel all claimed singles wins as Marquette Catholic defeated Greenville 7-2 Tuesday.

The Explorers moved to 5-4 on the year, while the Comets fell to 9-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City traveled to play Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference meet Tuesday and were blanked 9-0 by the Lancers.

The Warriors host Alton Thursday afternoon.

More like this: