Sports Roundup: Several Contests Cancelled Because of Rain on Tuesday TUESDAY, APRIL 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP RAIN AND STORMS AGAIN FORCE POSTPONEMENT OF MUCH OF SCHEDULE The severe thunderstorms and rain that passed through the St. Louis area on Tuesday afternoon forced the postponement of much of the local sports schedules. Here's a list of some of the games that fell to the storms: BASEBALL Belleville West at Edwardsville

East Alton-Wood River at Metro-East Lutheran (doubleheader) Winchester West Central at Hardin Calhoun Belleville West at Edwardsville Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie Roxana at Vandalia Granite City at Alton BOYS TENNIS Roxana at Jersey Civic Memorial at Granite City GIRLS SOCCER Civic Memorial at Highland East Alton-Wood River at Jennings Jersey at Carlinville Marquette Catholic at Granite City SOFTBALL Triad at Metro-East Lutheran Jersey at Brussels Vandalia at Roxana Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie Bellleville East at Granite City SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 6-19 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals 3, Washington Nationals 2