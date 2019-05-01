TUESDAY, APRIL 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

RAIN AND STORMS AGAIN FORCE POSTPONEMENT OF MUCH OF SCHEDULE

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The severe thunderstorms and rain that passed through the St. Louis area on Tuesday afternoon forced the postponement of much of the local sports schedules. Here’s a list of some of the games that fell to the storms:

BASEBALL

Belleville West at Edwardsville

East Alton-Wood River at Metro-East Lutheran (doubleheader)

Winchester West Central at Hardin Calhoun

Belleville West at Edwardsville

Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie

Roxana at Vandalia

Granite City at Alton

BOYS TENNIS

Roxana at Jersey

Civic Memorial at Granite City

GIRLS SOCCER

Civic Memorial at Highland

East Alton-Wood River at Jennings

Jersey at Carlinville

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette Catholic at Granite City

SOFTBALL

Triad at Metro-East Lutheran

Jersey at Brussels

Vandalia at Roxana

Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie

Bellleville East at Granite City

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 6-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 3, Washington Nationals 2

More like this:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
4 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 24 and March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Girls Roundup - Monday, March 31, 2025, and April 1, 2025
4 days ago
Highland Set To Join South Seven Conference In 2026-27, Mississippi Valley Conference Will Fold After The Next School Year
Mar 25, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025

 