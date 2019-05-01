Sports Roundup: Several Contests Cancelled Because of Rain on Tuesday
TUESDAY, APRIL 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP
RAIN AND STORMS AGAIN FORCE POSTPONEMENT OF MUCH OF SCHEDULE
The severe thunderstorms and rain that passed through the St. Louis area on Tuesday afternoon forced the postponement of much of the local sports schedules. Here’s a list of some of the games that fell to the storms:
BASEBALL
Belleville West at Edwardsville
East Alton-Wood River at Metro-East Lutheran (doubleheader)
Winchester West Central at Hardin Calhoun
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Roxana at Vandalia
Granite City at Alton
BOYS TENNIS
Roxana at Jersey
Civic Memorial at Granite City
GIRLS SOCCER
Civic Memorial at Highland
East Alton-Wood River at Jennings
Jersey at Carlinville
Marquette Catholic at Granite City
SOFTBALL
Triad at Metro-East Lutheran
Jersey at Brussels
Vandalia at Roxana
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Bellleville East at Granite City
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 6-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis Cardinals 3, Washington Nationals 2
