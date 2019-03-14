WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 9, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3: A five-run third inning was enough to propel Roxana past McGivney in the season opener for both teams at Roxana.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt went two-for-four with a double and three RBIs, Tedd Webb was two-for-three with two doubles and three RBIs and Gavin Huffman was one-for-three with an RBI for the Shells.

Nate Dammerich went two-for-four with an RBI, Matthew Gierer was two-for-three and Evan Yasitis was one-for-three with an RBI for the Griffins.

Four Roxana pitchers scattered five hits and struck out a total of 16, with Huffman fanning seven in three innings of work to record the win.

The Shells are 1-0, while McGivney is 0-1.

O’FALLON 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: A two-run third inning was enough for O’Fallon as the Panthers won their season opener at Blazier Field.

Wes Collins was one-for-two with two RBIs for O’Fallon, while Logan Lowery had the other RBI.

Ethan Kopsie went two-for-three with the Explorers only RBI on the day.

Ben Koenig allowed one run on two hits while striking out five, and Vonner Panek gave up two hits and fanned three in getting the win.

The Panthers start the year 1-0, while Marquette falls to 1-1.

One game on the schedule – Gillespie at Jersey – was postponed due to rain. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

SOFTBALL/BASEBALL CANCELLATIONS



Two games on the Wednesday schedule – Civic Memorial at Belleville Althoff Catholic and Gillespie at Jersey – were postponed because of rain and the threat of severe weather. Makeup dates for both games have not yet been announced. Marquette Catholic also cancelled a softball game Wednesday.

Edwardsville High School announced the following cancellations:

Wednesday, 3-13-19 – Baseball – EHS Freshman “Meet the Tigers”

Friday, 3-15-19 – Softball – EHS v. Rock Island at EHS – 4:30 game time

Friday, 3.-15-19 – Softball – O’Fallon v. Rock Island at EHS – 6:30 game time.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Roxana 9, Father McGivney Catholic 3

O’Fallon 3, Marquette Catholic 1

Gillespie at Jersey – postponed, rain

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial at Belleville Althoff Catholic – postponed, rain

Gillespie at Jersey – postponed, rain

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO CUP TOURNAMENT

ADIDAS BRACKET

GROUP C

Alton 1, Marion 0

MSCHA HOCKEY FINALS AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP

Lafayette 4, St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 2

ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP

St. Louis U. High 3, DeSmet Jesuit 2 (2OT)Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

