GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA 25-25, GILLESPIE 20-16: Roxana closed out its regular-season and South Central Conference campaign with a 25-20, 25-16 win at Gillespie Thursday night.

The Shells went to 22-12 overall, 5-4 in the SCC.

Niah Bevolo paced the Shells with 26 assists on the night, with Taylor Westfall adding nine points from serve and nine kills; Braeden Lackey added eight kills and two service aces, Brittany Alexander 11 digs and two aces and Hannah Kelley a block.

Roxana takes on the winner of the Civic Memorial-East Alton-Wood River first-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; the final is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving into the Mount Zion Sectional.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 13-15: Alton got six kills and three blocks from Savannah Fisher Thursday night, but dropped their regular-season and Southwestern Conference finale to Belleville West 25-13, 25-15 at home.

The Redbirds dropped to 14-19-1 on the year, 0-7 in the SWC.

Sydney Schmidt added 13 assists for the Redbirds.

Alton hosts an IHSA Class 4A Regional next week and takes on Chatham Glenwood at 6 p.m. Monday in a play-in game; the winner meets Edwardsville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the final – with the winner advancing to the Chatham Glonwood Sectional – set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

