GUILE TRANSPORTATION SHOOTOUT

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 54, HARDIN-CALHOUN 51: Quincy Notre Dame rallied from 12 points down in the third term to hand Hardin-Calhoun their first loss of the season, the Raiders taking a 54-51 triumph in the Guile Transportation Shootout in Quincy Saturday evening.

Emma Baalman led the Warriors (4-1) with 17 points, with Kassidy Klocke adding 14 and Grace Baalman 13.

The Raiders took their record to 4-0 on the year with the win.

SALEM TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL DROPS PAIR: Civic Memorial dropped a pair of decisions Saturday to close out the Salem Tournament.

The Eagles fell to the host Wildcats 42-38 in the tournament semifinals, then dropped a 53-51 decision to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland in the third-place match.

Allie Troeckler had 11 points to lead the Eagles (2-3) against the Wildcats, with Journey Coffman scoring seven; Katelyn Turbyfill had a 10-rebound performance.

Against the Bulldogs, Troeckler had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, with Alaria Tyus scoring 13 and Izzy Buckley 10.

URSULINE ACADEMY SHOOTOUT

INCARNATE WORD 69, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22: St. Louis-area girls basketball power Incarnate Word ran out to a 45-12 halftime lead and went on to defeat Marquette Catholic 69-22 in the Ursuline Academy Shootout Saturday evening in St. Louis County.

Peyton Kline and Brittany Pace led the Explorers with six points each.

Rickie Woltmann led the Red Knights with 13 points, followed by Sonya Morris with 12 and Sam Cooke, Abbey Hoff and Nakayla Jackson-Morris with 10 each.

PANA TOURNAMENT

MOWEAQUA CENTRAL A&M 44, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 33: Defending IHSA Class 1A state champion Moweaqua Central A&M defeated Piasa Southwestern for the second year in a row to win the Pana Tournament Saturday night.

The Piasa Birds fell to 4-3 on the season and visit East Alton-Wood River Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING

TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 57, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 44: Blake Marks' 18 points weren't enough as Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated East Alton-Wood River 57-44 in the Metro East Lutheran Thanksging tournament Saturday.

Zack Butkovich had nine points in three three-pointers for the Oilers, while Hunter Hall had five points.

The Silver Stallions were led by Eli Palm with 18 points, with Jordan Bent and Darahn Sparks each getting 10 and Tristen Britt eight.

NOKOMIS STOVE TOP STUFFING THANKSGIVING CLASSIC

GRANITE CITY 60, CIVIC MEMORIAL 39: Kenny Berry's 21 points led Granite City to a 60-39 win over Civic Memorial in the Nokomis Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Classic tournament Saturday evening.

The win clinched the second straight tournament championship for the Warriors; they and the Eagles, along with Taylorville, all wound up tied with 3-1 records for the tournament, but Granite took the championship on the basis of fewest points conceded.

Ron Allen added 14 points for the Warriors, with Tra'ron Allen scoring 12. The Eagles were led by David Lane's 14 points, with Caden Clark adding eight.

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

JERSEY SPLITS PAIR SATURDAY: Jersey's boys basketballers salvaged a win on the final day of the Centralia Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday, falling to Belleville East 70-43 during the day but defeating Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah 51-36 to close out the tournament.

Against the Lancers, Zac Ridenhour led the way with 18 points, with Blake Wittman adding six and Lucas Ross five. The Lancers were led by Malachi Smith with 13 points and Javon Pickett with 10.

Against the Indians, the Panthers jumped out to a 26-21 lead at the half and pulled away in the second half to come out winners.

Ridenhour led Jersey with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting; Blake Wittman added nine points and Drake Kanallakan eight. The Indians were led by Blake Weiss with 13 points.

WRESTLING

TIGERS WIN THREE IN O'FALLON: Edwardsville came away with three wins Saturday in the O'Fallon Duals, running their record to 4-0 on the young season.

The Tigers recorded 11 pins in their opener against DeSmet on their way to a 75-6 win over the Spartans. EHS then defeated Springfield 63-6 and wrapped up the day with a 64-12 win over Mattoon.

More like this: